

Great Britain Hockey at the Twickenham Stoop



As part of the pioneering Big Stadium Hockey project, England Hockey is excited to offer clubs the opportunity to install the turf as part of its legacy.





As the FIH Hockey Pro League Fixture at The Stoop did not happen in 2020, England Hockey are keen to find a new home for the turf that was going to be used. The Polytan Poligras Tokyo GT carpet is the surface that will be used at the Tokyo Olympic Games and the same as the surface at Bisham Abbey where the GB squads train. The retail price for a carpet of this quality is normally over £160,000 (+VAT), if you require further information regarding costs for a resurface at your site please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



To ensure a warranty, installation must be by Polytan and quotes for installation will be given to potential recipient venues directly by Polytan. The cost of any repairs or replacement to sub-base, shockpad or other items around the field will be the responsibility of the recipient venue. The pitch will then be warrantied by the manufacturer for 5 years.



To apply for the opportunity to receive this pitch please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with the following:



* Confirmation that you have the finances in place to make the purchase outlined including installation and any other necessary costs.

* That works can take place between April and August 2021. Sooner is possible for interested parties.

* Confirmation that you have (or have plans for) an appropriate irrigation system

* The strategic need for a water based pitch based on England Hockey’s Facilities Strategy

* Evidence of a development plan for the club that supports England Hockey’s objectives and development programmes.



This is an application process, and all applications will be determined against the above criteria.



All works are carried out by Polytan UK and any further works required to the site during installation will be charge directly to the successful applicant. It is recommended that a site assessment is carried out before submitting. This offer is only available for sites in England.



The closing date for expressions of interest is midnight on 7th March 2021. Any applications submitted after this time/date will not be considered. If you have any questions, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



England Hockey Board Media release