The Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) is set to take off next month, but it will be a costly affair, thanks to Covid-19.





Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) competitions committee chairman Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh confirmed that the national body will use the 'bubble' approach for the MHL.



He said this after an online meeting with National Sports Council director general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail yesterday.



"Following the discussion, we have decided to adopt the 'bubble' approach for the MHL. The MHL teams will be housed in hotels or hostels at the NSC Complex in Bukit Jalil.



"The teams will train and play their matches at the National Hockey Stadium (in Bukit Jalil) and return to their accommodations immediately after that.



"The registered players will not be allowed to go out for other reasons during the tournament," said Anil.



The men's MHL will likely start on March 11 while the women's on March 17. The tournament is expected to end on April 10.



"The players will check in three days before the tournament, and they will undergo a swab test. A second test will be conducted when the league is in progress. The exercise involves both players and officials.



"We estimate that roughly 400 tests will be conducted."



The MHL will hold a team managers' meeting on Sunday to discuss on the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the tournament.



The men's teams comprise Universiti Kuala Lumpur, Terengganu Hockey Team, Tenaga Nasional, TNB Thunderbolts, Maybank, Universiti Teknologi Mara, Nurinsafi Hockey Team and Sabah.



PKS UniTen, Police Blue Warriors, Mutiara Impian, Sabah, Young Tigress and UniKL Ladies make up the women's MHL.



