In the just concluded Punjab Inter Division under 23 hockey championships, Hanan Shahid, captain of the runner up side Lahore, not only finished as the top scorer but was also declared the Player of Tournament.





Hanan Shahid, who is yet to turn 16, is arguably the brightest young star on Pakistan hockey`s horizon.



The prolific striker has already done wonders at all the tiers of domestic hockey. Under 16: Scored nine goals, including one in the final, for the victorious Punjab A team at the national under 16 championships- also captained the side.



Under 19: Player of tournament at the last national junior championships.



National Championships: Kid shone among the Adults. Overall top scorer at the Tray Championships for the triumphant Punjab side. Then in the Main Round, his team`s top scorer.



And now, Under 23.



Hanan, who recently completed his class X from Crescent Model School, has been enrolled at Government College, Lahore, another institution known for excellence in education and sport.



