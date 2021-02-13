



The Olympic Channel, the official news and video service of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has published numerous wonderful hockey stories in recent months. Here are some of the highlights!





Why Belgium men’s hockey team are aiming for a very big 2021

Following the Red Lions recent double victory over Spain in the men’s FIH Hockey Pro League, the Olympic Channel has put together a special feature on their ambitions for 2021, the year in which the reigning World and European champions aim to become Olympic champions for the first time. The feature also includes a video of the team in action at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, where they won silver. To see the story, click here.



Olympic Hockey at Tokyo 2020 - Top five things to know

When do the Olympic Hockey matches take place at Tokyo 2020 in 2021, and where? What is the history of hockey at the Olympic Games? Which stars can you expect to see? Find out more by clicking here.



Spain's captain Miki Delas: What hockey has taught me for life

In a special video interview, Spain captain Miki Delas talks about the life lessons that that have come from his involvement in elite sport, covering the sacrifices that all players make in search of success. After 15 years on the national team, Delas talks about what motivates him to keep performing at the highest level at the age of 36. To see the video, click here.



A stroke in time! How Indian hockey team won gold back from Pakistan at Tokyo 1964

Having lost their Olympic crown to Pakistan at the Rome 1960 Summer Games, the Indian hockey team regained the title beating its arch-rivals at Tokyo 1964. Hockey journalist Naveen Peter tells the story. To read more, click here.



Ireland's hockey captain Katie Mullan sets eyes on Olympic podium

After claiming an historic qualification place at the upcoming Games, Ireland captain Katie Mullan has high hopes for the World Cup silver medallists. The feature also includes a video in which Mullan talks about her role on the front line during the Covid-19 global health pandemic. To read more, click here.



Rio champ Susannah Townsend - Being in Tokyo would be my best career achievement

An in-depth feature with Great Britain’s Susannah Townsend, the Rio 2016 gold medallist who is determined to win her fight for Olympic selection and chase a second title at Tokyo 2020 after a lengthy injury lay-off. The story also contains video highlights of the GB’s famous victory over the Netherlands in the 2016 final. To see the feature, click here.



As well as the above, there is a great selection of Olympic hockey match highlights available for your viewing pleasure. You can see an overview of some of the Olympic Channel’s biggest hockey stories by clicking here.



To see a complete list of hockey videos and stories on the Olympic channel, please click here.



