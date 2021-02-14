Caddy Secures First Career Win in Debut as Head Coach







STORRS, Conn. – Senior back Kourtney Kennedy recorded a hat trick while sophomore midfielder Sophie Hamilton added two goals and an assist as the University of Connecticut field hockey team defeated Hofstra, 5-0, in its long-awaited season opener. With the loss, Hofstra slips to 0-2 on the season.





"It's really exciting to get our first win, 454 days after we ended our 2019 season," head coach Paul Caddy said following his first game at the helm. "We are very thankful to our administration for getting us out here today because the weather is looking a little dicey tomorrow. It meant a lot to the team to get out here and kudos to Hofstra for being flexible. They played yesterday in Philadelphia so I appreciate them for making the change too."



Hamilton got the scoring started just 6:01 into the season when she beat Hofstra net-minder Merlijn van der Vegt for the ninth goal of her young career.



"Sophie; what can you say," Caddy said. "Everyone is talking about Paige Bueckers on our women's basketball team well Sophie is our Paige. She's that good and she's only a sophomore and we are thrilled to have her."



Kennedy took over from there, scoring three goals off of UConn's highly-efficient penalty corner attack. The back came into the season with five goals in her first 63 games in Storrs and nearly matched that total today with her first-career hat trick.



"Kourtney is one of our captains and she stepped up on the penalty corners this year with Abby Gooderham not being back," Caddy said. "The execution was tremendously good on corners today."



UConn dominated all facets of the game, out-shooting the Pride 23-2, including 15-1 in shots on goal. The team also held a decisive 9-0 advantage in penalty corners.



The Huskies are back in action when the team travels to Philadelphia on Friday, February 19 to take on Saint Joseph's. Game time is set for 12 p.m.



