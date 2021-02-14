Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Covid gives trainees more time to prepare for JAC

Published on Sunday, 14 February 2021
By Jugjet Singh


Nasihin Nubli.

National women's coach Nasihin Nubli believes the Junior Asia Cup (JAC) postponement is a blessing as he now has more time to prepare his trainees for the tournament.



The JAC offers three Junior World Cup berths.

Malaysia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand and Uzbekistan have registered for the women's JAC.

The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) yesterday postponed the JAC due to Covid-19 fears and restrictions.

The women's event was supposed to be held in Japan on April 11-17.

"It is actually good that the JAC has been postponed as we now have more time to prepare for it.

"I can also watch my trainees play in the Malaysia Hockey League in March against senior players.

"I believe the women's JAC will only be held after the Tokyo Olympics in July."

The AHF said: The tournament was postponed after consultation with the hosts and taking into account the restrictions in Japan.

"The International Hockey Federation (FIH) support the postponement and new dates will be discussed soon," said the AHF in a statement.

The men's JAC will take place in Dhaka on July 1-10.

New Straits Times

