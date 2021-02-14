By Nigel Simon





T&T senior women’s hockey team coach, Anthony Marcano



Anthony Marcano, head coach of the T&T Hockey Board women’s programme, says the postponements of events by the Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) makes it very difficult to plan.





Last month, the PAHF understanding that the coronavirus (COVID-19) was still having an impact in the region, decided to set a new date for the Junior Pan American Championships, a qualifier to the Junior Hockey World Cup. The tournament was first planned for April in Chile but has now been pushed back to August 16-29, 2021 in Santiago.



And now, PAHF has also postponed both the Pan American Challenge and South American Championships to be held in Lima, Peru. The new date, subject to the number of entered teams, is September 23 to October 3rd 2021.



The PAHF address stated: "We work to ensure safety for all involved in our events. There is still a lot of uncertainty, regarding COVID-19 status in different countries, and many of our national associations are still impacted by the lockdown with little activity or none."



The PAHF release added that its event coordinator is working in close contact with the Health & Safety Panel, to assist host countries and participants in preparation for events. It noted that general protocol guidelines will be provided closer to the dates of events.



Contacted for comment, Marcano, a former national player noted that apart from the national women’s team he was uncertain as to which countries would be involved as the teams that will be participating are nations that have not qualified already for the Pan Am Cup, so it would have been on requests basis and who are available to compete.



“When it comes to our programme, I think that the current situation in the world with the coronavirus pandemic it’s make the staging of the event in general doubtful with every time it's postponed.



"For the players, it also plays with their mental capacity it plays with their mental status as to when they are going to play and what are they training for as the tournament has been called off twice already.



"So the challenge is to keep the focus on that as more than anything else it becomes a mental game as opposed to a physical training game and I think we need to look at that."



A graduate of the International Coaching Enrichment Certificate Programme (ICECP), Marcano said, “Where the program is concerned, we also have to look at some players who may be closer to retirement as well and they will be asking themselves can I sustain myself to that September time frame to where they have allotted or will it be pushed back even further.



He added, "Having the Pan Am Cup next year (2022) means that there is some qualifier that has to happen but where, how and when becomes the challenge.



"So the programme itself is difficult to plan for something when you are not sure when it is going to be, and every time that it changes any coach at this level will know and understand as well that the periodisation will also have to change.



"In that effect, it's difficult to run a program when you are not sure with what is going to happen."



