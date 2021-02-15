ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will bid for an eight-nation event meant for the FIH Pro League’s backup teams.





The bid will be tabled with the International Hockey Federation (FIH) next month with the event set to be held early next year.



PHF secretary Asif Bajwa has told ‘The News’ that the FIH has already been approached to extend help in bringing international hockey back to Pakistan. “The country that has given a lot to hockey deserves to get its share in international events and there will be no better occasion than to host the eight-nation hockey scheduled to be held in the first quarter of 2022.



“We are all set to apply for this important event in March and would do all we could to make international body realise that we need this event to get things going as far as the return of international hockey is concerned.”



World’s top eight teams are currently busy playing FIH Pro League.



“After the bitter experience of the FIH Pro League I, we had decided not to compete in the second edition. Instead we are focusing on restructuring the system, boosting up finances and then going for hosting and competing in international events. By the grace of Allah Almighty, we would be in a position in a year time to organise international events. The eight-nation will not only help us improve hockey following in the country, it would also boost our finances. The PHF used to get major sponsorship by organising Champions Trophy and other international events in the past. We want to restart that trend. Admitted that unless and until we organise international hockey in Pakistan, it would be difficult to increase the fans following for the game.”



The secretary PHF added that they were planning to make a strong bid to host the international event. “Gone are the days when there was security fears in Pakistan. South Africa are here to play cricket series.



The News International