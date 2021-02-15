



Pakistan will bid to host the first FIH Nations Cup (men) when the competition format begins in 2022.





The men’s and women’s Nations Cup will comprise the eight nations in the rankings outside those who compete in the Pro League.



The new global tournament will herald the start of promotion and relegation from the FIH Pro League.



Pakistan, who last hosted the Champions Trophy in 2004, have dipped in the world rankings and have played little international hockey since being suspended from the inaugural FIH Pro League.



Pakistan Hockey Federation secretary Asif Bajwa said: “The eight-nation will not only help us improve hockey following in the country, it would also boost our finances.”



Asked about security issues hosting events, Bajwa added: “Gone are the days when there was security fears in Pakistan. South Africa are here to play cricket series.”



A successful bid would likely see Lahore host the tournament.



FIH Nations Cup teams



Men:

Canada (10*); Malaysia (11); France (12); Ireland (13); South Africa (14); Japan (15); Korea (16); Pakistan (17); Austria (20); Egypt (21)



Women:

Spain (7); Ireland (8); India (9); Korea (11); Japan (13); Canada (14); South Africa (16); Italy (17); Chile (18); Russia (19)

SIGN UP for The Hockey Paper’s returning newsletter: Promotions, exclusives and our best coverage

The Hockey Paper