The Indian women’s hockey team will be looking to iron out the problems identified during the tour of Argentina last month.



The Indian women’s hockey team has started preparing for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics with the national camp resuming at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Bengaluru on Sunday.





Back after a winless tour of Argentina that saw India play against the world No. 2 side, chief coach Sjoerd Marijne has listed areas that his team needs to work upon building up to Tokyo 2020.



“Considering this was our first tour after a year-long break due to the pandemic, I am quite pleased with the way the team performed,” the Dutchman said.



“We improved match-by-match and this is a positive step in our preparations for the Olympic Games. Based on this performance, we are planning the next steps that need improvement and will be focusing on those areas during this camp.”



The Indian eves played seven matches during the Argentina tour. They drew the first two matches against the host’s junior team, lost the next two against a B side, and then lost two and drew one against Argentina seniors.



Sjoerd Marijne has named the same 25-member team that travelled to Argentina for the national camp in Bengaluru with each player handed out a specific task during the mandatory 14-day quarantine period before they can hit the turf.



“While we are in quarantine, we will make use of this time to analyse in detail every single match we played in Argentina. Each player is tasked with an assignment to present to the team the areas they need to improve upon,” Marijne said.



“What I am particularly happy about with this team is that they are vocal about the changes they want to make in their performance. They accept criticism and are able to move on with determination to improve.”



The camp concludes on April 7.



Indian hockey women's team core probable group



Goalkeepers: Savita Punia, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam



Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Reena Khokhar, Salima Tete, Manpreet Kaur, Gurjit Kaur, Nisha



Midfielders: Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Neha, Lilima Minz, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Namita Toppo



Forwards: Rani Rampal, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Jyoti, Sharmila Devi, Udita, Rashmita Minz



