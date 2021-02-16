Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Rest In Peace Vivienne Clarke

Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021
It is with great regret that we announce the passing of our dear friend and colleague Vivienne Clarke. An extraordinary individual, Viv has been a central figure within Hockey Ireland for more than a decade and we will always remember her fondly. Her strength, optimism, hard work and brilliant sense of humour were a privilege to share over the years.



A beacon of knowledge and a delightful presence within the Hockey community, Viv’s passing is a great loss to the sport as a whole. We know she will be deeply missed by everyone within the hockey community.  

Our hearts go out to Viv’s family and friends at this difficult time. May she rest in peace.  


Pictured above, Vivienne Clarke far right of image in attendance at Áras an Uachtaráin for International Women’s Day with President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina with other members of Hockey Ireland staff.

Irish Hockey Association media release

