THE Malaysian Hockey Confederation's (MHC) press conference yesterday for the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) was like a war briefing.





MHC competitions committee chairman Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh and his men have drawn up a comprehensive plan to battle the Covid-19 pandemic at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil from March 11 to April 3.



The MHC also issued a stern warning to the MHL players and officials against breaking the quarantine-based approach standard operating procedures (SOPs) yesterday.



Anil stressed that those who breach the MHL bubble will be expelled from the league and their "bubble" base if they sneak out without permission.



Anil said around 600 players, team members and officials will be placed under the MHL bubble at a hotel or hostel to be confirmed soon.



The men's MHL starts on March 11 while the women's on March 15.



"A task force will be responsible to check on the teams and officials once they enter the bubble," said Anil yesterday.



"They're not allowed to go out. It is not easy for us to get permission and run the league amid the Covid-19 pandemic, so we hope everyone will adhere to the rules.



"We do not want any problems when the league starts.



"Those who sneak out of the bubble will be expelled. That will be the end of their campaign.



"However, an exemption will be looked into if there is an emergency. The task force will look into it."



He said every team member must clear the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test three days before entering the bubble on March 10, while Rapid Test Kit Antigen (RTK) tests will be conducted by the MHC during the league.



He also confirmed that MHC would bear all costs for the bubble, including accommodation, food and transportation to the National Hockey Stadium, estimated around RM300,000.



"So far, all of the teams have agreed with the dates and the SOPs. We would like to thank the government for allowing the league and the MHC executive board for covering the additional expenses," he added.



The men's MHL comprises defending champions Universiti Kuala Lumpur, Terengganu Hockey Team, Tenaga, TNB Thunderbolts, Maybank, Universiti Teknologi Mara, Nurinsafi and Sabah.



PKS UniTen, Police Blue Warriors, Mutiara Impian, Sabah, Young Tigress and UniKL Ladies are the teams in the women's event.



