Covid-19 is challenging players and officials to abandon MHL yet again, but it looks like the virus is on the losing side this time around. - NSTP file pic



THE strict standard operating procedure (SOP) for the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) will turn off many, but it is not going to deter teams from the field.





They do not mind undergoing hardship just to play hockey again.



Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) competitions committee chairman Datuk Seri Anil Jit Singh revealed the SOP to the MHL teams for training, friendlies and matches in an online meeting yesterday. The MHL is likely to start in mid-March.



"The team managers were briefed about the SOP. There are many instructions and also a money-consuming process.



"We will now discuss with our officials and players to finalise our plan," said Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) coach Megat Azrafiq.



UniKL dominated proceedings with a treble (Charity Shield, MHL and TNB Cup) last year.



The teams must decide whether to adopt the home or camp-based training programme ahead of the MHL.



However, for both initiatives, players and officials must undergo Covid-19 swab tests regularly.



"There are also guidelines for training and friendly matches before the MHL.



"All these need to be planned out, and it will take some time before everything is in place.



"My team will likely start training after Feb 22," said Megat.



The men's MHL comprises eight teams while six clubs will play in the women's tournament.



The costly swab tests, to be done twice, will involve around 400 people each time it is done.



Venues used for training and matches will also have to be sanitised regularly.



But it looks like the clubs and the MHC are adamant in keeping Covid-19 out of the MHL and make it a success this time around.



