



Raoul Ehren will step down at Den Bosch’s women’s coach after this season following an incredible 12-year spell as he switches become the national women’s team of Belgium.





Ehren has been combining his role at Den Bosch with his work at the Belgian national team since March 2019, initially as an assistant and, since last December, temporarily as a replacement to Niels Thijssen as national coach.



“I already knew then that I had to think about a full-time position after the European Championship next summer,” Ehren said. “And I have been doing that in recent weeks. The choice was certainly not an easy one.”



The 47-year-old coach, who has overseen more than two hundred victories with the Bossche team, indicates that he still enjoys working with the club.



“But I also really like this challenge in Belgium. And I think now is the time to take this opportunity. I want to take steps in the world ranking together with Belgium.”



The news did not come as a complete surprise to top hockey board member Vera Vorstenbosch.



“After so many years, you know that sooner or later one of the parties will choose a different path. And now is the time for Raoul. We want him to take this step. He is a fantastic coach, who means an unbelievable amount to the club. It will be nothing but a nice farewell.”



Ehren started in 2003 as an assistant under Herman Kruis at ‘s-Hertogenbosch. After a season as head coach at the Breda Push, in 2009 he became as a coach at the Bossche women.



Overall since 2003, he has become national champion a total of 13 times and won 11 EHCC titles.



“A wonderful time, with a great team. I therefore hope that we can finish together with a fourteenth title. That’s what we’re going for,” he concluded.



Euro Hockey League media release