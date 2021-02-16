



Club de Campo have the clear lead in both the women’s and men’s Spanish leagues after outdoor competition returned after the winter break.





The women swept by the challenge of Atlètic Terrassa 3-0 with Candela Mejías and Sara Barrios both scoring inside the first six minutes before Begoña García netted two minutes into the second half with an accurate shot.



The victory leaves them six points clear of Junior FC – who have a game in hand – after the Sant Cugat side won 2-1 at home against UD Taburiente.



That duo are well clear of the rest with Complutense SPV in third, 10 points back from Campo, following a 2-0 win on Sunday against Club Egara.



In the men’s competition, Campo have a three point lead over Club Egara with EHL-bound Atlètic Terrassa in third and Real Club de Polo in fourth.



The Madrid side won their derby against Complutense with Quique González de Castejón scoring two times in a 2-0 victory, netting in the 17th and 48th minutes.



Eduardo Aguilar’s team have only been beaten once in 12 outings this season and they were the only side in the top seven to win over the weekend.



It helped them forge the gap at the top when Egara fell 2-1 to second-bottom side Jolaseta while Atlèti drew 2-2 with Junior.



Euro Hockey League media release