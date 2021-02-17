Rachel Lenzi





Holland field hockey goaltender Abigail Neitch has committed to Syracuse University. Harry Scull Jr.



Abigail Neitch knew that as she pursued playing college field hockey, her recruiting process would have a different tone.





Instead of making unofficial visits to schools she was interested in attending, the Holland junior had to coordinate her own visits during the Covid-19 pandemic.



Also, because coaches could not attend games or tournaments where she played, due to the NCAA’s extended dead period in recruiting, Neitch had to get creative in how she could illustrate her skills and her development as a goalie.



“It was stressful with Covid, not being able to meet with coaches or meet with teams, and you can’t play in front of coaches during the dead period,” Neitch said. “I made sure to do what I could. I was fortunate to be able to practice, so I’d bring my phone to practice to take video.”



Neitch, a two-time All-Western New York first-team selection, asked teammates and coaches to help film her as she practiced, then edited the footage and uploaded videos to a recruiting website.



While she couldn’t go to offseason field hockey events, she made sure to keep in contact with the coaches who were recruiting her. Neitch verbally committed in January to play field hockey at Syracuse. She plans to sign a national letter of intent with Syracuse in November, and plans to join the Orange in the fall of 2022.



“I’ve wanted to go to Syracuse for a while, but I’ve been back and forth,” Neitch said. “When it came time that I could finally commit to a school, I was looking at a bunch of different schools. I found myself visiting other campuses and what they had to offer, and I kept comparing those schools to Syracuse.”



Neitch also considered Colgate, Albany, Penn and Lafayette. Syracuse, she said, was far enough away from her home in South Wales but still close enough to return for a day trip, and a place where she would have a new academic and athletic experience, as she plans to study civil engineering.



While the Holland field hockey team finished 1-14 this season, Neitch stopped 341 of the 397 shots she faced as the goalie for the Dutchmen. She was selected as Section VI's goalie on the all-state team, one of 12 players from Section VI who was recognized by the field hockey state committee.



Neitch also trains with the WNY Field Hockey Club, and plans to participate in USA Field Hockey’s Under-19 National Indoor Tournament, Feb. 26-28 in Richmond, Va.



“When I made my commitment, I was told by the coaches, continue going to camps, to clinics to tournaments when they’re available again at Syracuse, hopefully," Neitch said. "But who knows what could happen with the pandemic.”



She also plans to return to the Team USA Futures program; she has played in three National Futures tournaments.



“It’s going to look a little different, but it looks like USA Field Hockey is organizing something for us," she said, "and I’m looking forward to it."



