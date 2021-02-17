Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Dar Academy Boys Figured in 6 of 9 Teams in Punjab Inter Division Hockey

Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 10:00 | Hits: 23
By Ijaz Chaudhry

Punjab, the largest province of Pakistan, makes around 52% of country's total population. It has also been the biggest nursery of hockey. Players from almost all parts of the province have donned the coveted green shirt. For last many years, Punjab`s players have usually made up around 80% of the Pakistan team.



All nine divisions of the province participated in the recently held Punjab Under 23 Inter Division Championships in Lahore.

Dar Hockey Academy, based in Lahore, has been constantly churning out quality players. The Academy recruits players from all over the country.

As many as six of the nine teams at the Punjab Inter Division Under 23 Championships, including the winners Faisalabad and the runner up Lahore, had the services of Dar Academy's players.

Faisalabad: Shahbaz
Lahore: Shahzaib & Salman
Sahiwal: Faizan Janajua, Bilal Aslam & Haris
Gujranwala: Afaq, Hamza & Hassan Cheema
Multan: Haji Usman, Kashif & Shamoon
D.G.Khan: Ali Shah & Ahmad

Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info

