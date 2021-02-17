The 21-year-old is making a case for himself at the national camp in Bangalore



By Samrat Chakraborty







Young striker Dilpreet Singh, a member of men's senior core probable group, is hoping to make it into the Indian hockey team for the Tokyo Olympics.





The 21-year-old is making a case for himself at the national camp, which is underway at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) center in Bangalore.



"We don't want to be worrying about factors that are not in our control. I don't want to wait until I get an opportunity to play a match for India to make a strong case for myself but make the most of the opportunity I am getting here at the camp to showcase my skills and prove my worth. We are giving 100 per cent in each and every training session," Dilpreet told Hockey India.



Dilpreet, a member of the 2018 Asian Games bronze medal-winning squad, is keen to improve on the technical aspects of the game and spending time with the senior players at the camp has helped him.





Dilpreet Singh (Courtesy: Hockey India)



"I have been working on my technical game. I have improved on my finishing. Watching senior players and spending time with them helps younger players gain confidence and of course, improve our game. We ask senior players for tips and guidance, and they have been helpful to us throughout," he said.



The Amritsar player was part of the junior core group for the 2018 World Cup. His consistent performances in the junior group have helped him find a place in the FIH Pro League tie against World Champions Belgium a year later.



"I trained really hard in the Junior camp to at least make a place in the senior team. I used to shadow each, and every drill done by the senior team. I was in constant touch with senior players for that, I asked them for guidance, and finally in 2020, I was back in the core group for the FIH Hockey Pro League," Dilpreet said.



The youngster also believes that the postponement of Tokyo 2020 is a blessing in disguise as it helped players like him to improve.



"Postponement of the Olympics gave players like myself an opportunity to improve and make the most out of the situation. Team selection is not in my hands, I am focused on giving my 100 per cent on the field and improve day-by-day," he said.



India will send a squad of 16 to the Tokyo Olympics.



