



Irish club Monkstown’s Lara Bateson has been awarded the January 2021 Volunteer of the Month Award.





Recognised by the club as one of their leading volunteers, one of Lara’s initial aims was to raise the club’s social media profile which has proven to be a huge success.



She has also updated the Monkstown HC website and produced the 2021 Academy calendar.



Lara coaches in the club’s Academy and Ladies 4th XI and, prior to lockdown, was part of the team running a four week “into hockey programme” which had over 50 people in attendance.



The club hailed her volunteerism, saying Lara is “someone whose enthusiasm, commitment and excellent interpersonal skills stimulates and enthuses children and adults alike and she is a skilled coach” adding that she “has taken great interest in the Monkstown Strikers (Parahockey) and is always on hand to meet and talk with the players.”



Lara has also turned her hand to fundraising within the club, helping out with their recent “12 days of Christmas” series.



Commenting on the announcement, Fiona Walshe (LHA Director for Development), congratulated Lara on the achievement adding that “it is fantastic to see a club member, who joined the junior section, give of herself so willingly for the betterment of the whole club”.



As well as helping out with the club social media and website, coaching and fundraising, Lara also sits on the club’s Ladies Committee.



