What is 'The Coaching Lab'?







In 2014, aged 18, fresh out of school I was offered a job as a Cover Supervisor at Aylesbury Grammar School by Headmaster Stephen Lehec, he said something that has stayed with me ever since; “Make the most of every opportunity”. Making the most of opportunities has led me to currently living a coaches dream in Perth Australia working for Jamie Dwyer, Hockey Western Australia and running my business, The Coaching Lab, from Perth’s best coffee shops.