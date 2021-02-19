

Photo Credit: Saint Louis Athletics, Temple Athletics



Gear up for some college field hockey match-ups this weekend!





Friday, February 19, 2021



DI: Saint Joseph's vs. Connecticut | 12:00 p.m. ET | Canceled

DI: Hofstra vs. Drexel | 2:00 p.m. ET | Canceled

DII: Queens vs. Belmont Abbey | 3:00 p.m. ET | QSN



Queens is set to host in-state and cross town team Belmont Abbey in Charlotte, N.C. for a South Atlantic Conference Carolinas (SAC/CC) game this Friday.



This match will be the Royals season opener. Belmont Abbey already has a SAC/CC win, after they hosted and defeated Mount Olive, 3-0, on February 9.



The last time these teams played was November 2019, where Queens came out on top 4-2. They have meet a total of 10 times, with the Royals holding a seven win advantage.



Saturday, February 20, 2021



DI: Old Dominion vs. Temple | 11:00 a.m. ET







Old Dominion will host Temple in Norfolk, Va. this Friday for the first BIG EAST match-up of the 2020v2 season.



The Monarchs have one game under their belts after hosting Virginia Commonwealth on February 14. ODU controlled the flow of the game, racking up 18 shots to the Rams' five, but it was VCU who tallied a goal 8:48 into the first overtime to clinch the win.



Temple also has already played one match, against Hofstra on February 12. Defense was the name of the game, while both teams were held to a combined six shots. The Owls took the lead late in the first quarter on a deflection off a penalty corner, in what was the game winner as it finished 1-0.



Head-to-head, ODU and Temple have met eight times, with the Monarchs winning five. Their last meeting in October 2019, saw ODU claim the 2-1 victory.



DI: Liberty vs. Villanova | 12:00 p.m. ET



Liberty will host in-conference BIG EAST team Villanova in Lynchburg, Va. this Saturday.



The Flames are coming off a 3-1 win over out-of-conference opponent Davidson. Daniella Rhodes had a hand in all three goals, scoring twice (including the game winner) and tallying an assist, and for her performance was named the Play Safe/NFHCA Division I Offensive Player of the Week.



This game will be Villanova's season opener. Liberty is 5-0 all-time against Villanova, including a 4-0 mark when both teams have been in the BIG EAST.



Sunday, February 21, 2021



DI: Connecticut vs. New Hampshire | 1:00 p.m. ET



Following Connecticut's Friday game being canceled, they will host New Hampshire in Storrs, Conn. for an out-of-conference match-up on Sunday.



The Huskies opened their season February 13 with a 5-0 win over out-of-conference Hofstra. It also marked the first career win for new head coach Paul Caddy. Kourtney Kennedy, Play Safe/NFHCA Division I Defensive Player of the Week, led the defensive unit to hold Hofstra to just one shot on goal, while also contributing two goals and an assist.



This game will be New Hampshire's season opener. Of the teams 34 meetings, Connecticut holds the win advantage at 21.



DI: Liberty vs. Villanova | 1:00 p.m. ET



DI: Old Dominion vs. Temple | 4:00 p.m. ET



Tuesday, February 23, 2021



DII: Mount Olive vs. Limestone | 2:00 p.m. ET



Mount Olive will host Limestone Tuesday in Mount Olive, N.C. for their home opener.



The Trojans opened the 2020v2 season with a loss to Conference Carolinas opponent Belmont Abbey. Although the game was deadlocked through the first quarter, Belmont Abbey tallied in the second and added insurance goals twice in the third for the win.



This game will be Limestone's season opener. In their two history meetings, Limestone won both contests, each by a score of 4-0.



DII: Newberry vs. Belmont Abbey | 4:00 p.m. ET



Newberry will welcome SAC/CC Belmont Abbey on Tuesday in Newberry, S.C. Both teams are coming off season opening wins. Newberry defeated Converse, 4-0, and Belmont Abbey topped Mount Olive, 3-0.



Four different players scored for the Wolves, while their defense was outstanding holding Converse to only six shots, two of which were on goal. Belmont Abbey also had three different goal scorers, while Julianna Smith registered her first career solo shutout for the Crusaders.



Head-to-head the teams are matched even at four wins of the total eight. Newberry won the most recent contest in November 2019 by a score of 2-0.



DII: Converse vs. Coker | 5:00 p.m. ET



In Spartanburg, S.C., Converse will host SAC/CC opponent Coker on Tuesday.



Converse fell to Newberry on February 10 in their season opener. The Valkyries were led by Eryn Follett, in her first collegiate game, who registered three shots.



This game will be Coker's season opener. In their all time meeting history, Coker has won all four match-ups.



DI/II: Saint Louis vs. Lindenwood | 3:30 p.m. ET





In a cross division match-up, Saint Louis (Division I) and Lindenwood (Division II) will battle at the SportPort International complex in Maryland Heights, Mo. This will be the season opener for both teams in the 2020v2 campaign.



