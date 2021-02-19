By Jugjet Singh





TNB Thunderbolts want to play in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) but are stuck in a quagmire, and they now need a helping hand from the Ministry of Education (MoE). - Pic courtesy of TNB Thunderbolts



While the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) have got the green light from the Sports Ministry to host the national league (March 11- April 3), there has been a numbing silence from the MoE.



This is a sticky situation as Thunderbolts, as well as many other MHL teams, have students who need permission from the MoE to compete.



"All my players are from four schools around the country. So, TNB Thunderbolts can't move even an inch without a consent letter from MoE," lamented Thunderbolts coach Nor Saiful Zaini.



The four schools players in the Thunderbolts team are Bandar Penawar Sports School, Bukit Jalil Sports School, SM Temerloh of Pahang and Anderson School of Ipoh.



"In January, before the MHL was postponed, we were in the same situation as the MoE had sent out a letter to the four schools stating 'tidak menggalakkan' (not advisable) to play because of Covid-19.



"All four school principals back then had said they couldn't release their players as the Education Ministry did not encourage sports activities at that juncture.



"And we were ready to comply and pull out from the MHL. Then MCO 2.0 kicked in, and now that MHC have decided on March, we will need a consent letter from the MoE.



"The TNB (sports club) management has written to the MoE and is waiting for an answer. But if we get another 'tidak menggalakkan' reply, we will have to withdraw from the MHL," said Nor Saiful.



The men's MHL has eight teams while the women's section has six.



Apart from Thunderbolts, others will be hit if the MoE reply in the negative.



The Sabah teams (boys and girls), as well as the MHC development side, Young Tigress, are mainly made up of students.



"We are a development team and if the MoE allow, we will play. But if they don't, we will withdraw because the safety of our players is paramount.



"TNB hopes the MHC and Sports Ministry will help the teams with students to get a positive reply from the MoE," said Nor Saiful.



The MHC plan to use the sports bubble approach which will see about 600 people quarantined in one venue. Their accommodation, food and transport will be paid for.



But the sports bubble is challenging for some players and officials who will be leaving their jobs and families for at least 30 days.



