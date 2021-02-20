

In this file photo, Pakistan's former field hockey player Islahuddin Siddiqui speaks during a news conference in Karachi. — AFP



KARACHI: Former Olympian and Pakistan’s most successful hockey captain Islahuddin Siddiqui said on Friday that he is gradually recovering from coronavirus at his home after getting discharged from hospital after almost a week.





Islahuddin, sounding quite weak as he spoke to Dawn, thanked the Almighty Allah for surviving the virus attack and offered gratitude to thousands of his friends, fans and well wishers for support during his illness.



“This has been a really trying period for me and my family but I am so thankful to God for His mercy and to all my friends and fans who prayed for my health and send hundreds of bouquets and get well messages during this period,” said the brilliant ex-right winger who earned the country many laurels including the rarest of Grand Slam by winning the World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asian Games titles in 1978.



