Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Islahuddin recovering from Covid-19 bout

Published on Saturday, 20 February 2021 10:00 | Hits: 7
View Comments


In this file photo, Pakistan's former field hockey player Islahuddin Siddiqui speaks during a news conference in Karachi. — AFP

KARACHI: Former Olympian and Pakistan’s most successful hockey captain Islahuddin Siddiqui said on Friday that he is gradually recovering from coronavirus at his home after getting discharged from hospital after almost a week.



Islahuddin, sounding quite weak as he spoke to Dawn, thanked the Almighty Allah for surviving the virus attack and offered gratitude to thousands of his friends, fans and well wishers for support during his illness.

“This has been a really trying period for me and my family but I am so thankful to God for His mercy and to all my friends and fans who prayed for my health and send hundreds of bouquets and get well messages during this period,” said the brilliant ex-right winger who earned the country many laurels including the rarest of Grand Slam by winning the World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asian Games titles in 1978.

Dawn

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.