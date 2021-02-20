Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Sunday’s Field Hockey Game Against UNH Canceled

Published on Saturday, 20 February 2021 10:00 | Hits: 4
STORRS, Conn. – The UConn field hockey team's contest against UNH, scheduled for Sunday, February 21, has been canceled due to COVID-related issues within the Wildcats' program.



The game would have been the season opener for UNH while the Huskies are 1-0 after a 5-0 win over Hofstra in last week's season debut.

UConn will return to action on Friday, February 26 when the team travels to Boston to take on Northeastern.  Game time is set for 3 p.m.

UConn Huskies

