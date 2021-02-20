



Alexander Cox will be the new men’s AH&BC Amsterdam first team coach for the 2021-22 season, succeeding Santi Freixa after the end of this campaign.





Klaas Veering, Amsterdam top hockey board member, said: “We are very happy with Alexander coming to Amsterdam. His drive and ability to further build a team and allow it to excel, fit perfectly with the ambitions that we have.”



Cox arrives at the club following a superb spell with Kampong, twice winning the Hoofdklasse and also landing the EHL in 2016. He has also been the assistant coach with Dutch international side and coached the Irish men’s team.



“It is an honour to return to hockey as coach of Amsterdam,” Cox said. “The ambitions of the club really appeal to me and the potential within the entire club is there to be able to realise these together. I look forward to coming. season and would like to wish Santi and his staff every success this current season.”



Euro Hockey League media release