MHC have set March 11-April 3 for the men’s and women’s MHL, but the student still need approval from MoE to play because of the Covid-19 pandemic



By Jugjet Singh



To restart their sport in the country, the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) will help clubs cut the "red tape mess".





The situation is that even though the Sports Ministry have opened the doors of the national stadium for the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL), the Ministry of Education (MoE) have become a firewall.



MHC have set March 11-April 3 for the men's and women's MHL, but the student still need approval from MoE to play because of the Covid-19 pandemic.



"We are always ready to help our clubs and we will write to the MoE, seeking their cooperation to allow students to play in the MHL.



"We know some teams have a majority of school and college-going students, and they can't play without approval from their umbrella bodies," said MHC competitions committee chairman Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh.



Anil, who is also Sabah HA president, said his state will be fielding men's and women's teams in the MHL as well.



"Sabah is also in the same situation as we have a majority of students in both our teams.



"However, other than the MoE approval, teams can also get approval from parents to play in the league.



"Both the avenues will be looked into," said Anil Jeet.



TNB Thunderbolts have players from four schools, and chief coach Nor Saiful Zaini has said that if MoE does not give their players a release letter, they might have to withdraw from the MHL.



The four affected teams are Bandar Penawar Sports School, Bukit Jalil Sports School, SM Temerloh of Pahang and Anderson School of Ipoh.



Other than Sabah and Thunderbolts, MHC women's development team, Young Tigress, are also a student-based side.



"During a meeting with team managers recently, we said that students must be encouraged to play in the MHL as they are the future of Malaysian hockey.



"But we did say teams must not sign up Form Five students as they have an examination to prepare for.



"Other than that, we are ready to help teams seek MoE approval," said Anil Jeet.



A check with the MoE website yesterday showed that the SPM is expected to start on Feb 22, with the detailed information to be announced soon.



"We have extended the closing date for MHL team lists to this Sunday, so clubs can still add and drop players from their previous list." said Anil Jeet.



The men's MHL will feature treble holders Universiti Kuala Lumpur, Terengganu Hockey Team, Tenaga Nasional, TNB Thunderbolts, Maybank, Universiti Teknologi Mara, Nurinsafi Hockey Team, and Sabah.



The women's league will have PKS UniTen, Police Blue Warriors, Mutiara Impian, Sabah, Young Tigress and UniKL Ladies.



New Straits Times