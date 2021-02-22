



Andreu Enrich has agreed a long-term contract extension with Mannheimer HC as the club looks to benefit from continuity of coaching.





“We knew about his skills as a trainer – he really has extraordinary potential – and he already proved that in the first half of the season,” said MHC sports director Peter Lemmen of Enrich who took on the role last summer.



For Enrich’s part, he added: “I agreed on the long-term plan with MHC because I rate the possibilities and potential very highly. We are one of the top clubs in Europe and I would like to strengthen this position.



“I also see my role in the development of young players. I believe that if you want to do things well, it takes time. I have continuity and trust from the club. That makes me proud.



“The guys adapted my philosophy very quickly, that is what distinguishes an absolutely top team. The culture in the team was already exceptionally good when I took over and I am grateful for that. I had no problems implementing my ideas with this young, hungry team. ”



Lemmen sees it almost identically: “It is an asset to our club that fits humanly and professionally well into our concept of further developing hockey at an absolutely top level. He will closely follow the development of the male youth in combination with the new high performance program of the club. ”



“It is my aim to become German champion and I just want to win every game with this top team,” Enrich added.



“It is my clear goal to hold all team talks and the team language at the beginning of the 21/22 season to be in German. For the upcoming second half of the season, I would consider 80% German to be realistic.



“I like the club a lot. Everything is very familiar and the structures are professional. Only at the games – if it is possible again soon – I would like more spectators. We want to make it to the Final Four at home on our facility at all costs and we need 100% support from the entire club!”



Mannheim currently sit in third place in the German league at the winter break, four points clear of fifth place UHC Hamburg.



Euro Hockey League media release