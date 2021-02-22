By Jugjet Singh





Nasihin Nubli. NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) have decided on a workable date for the women's Junior Asia Cup (JAC).





The tournament will now take place on Aug 16-22 in Kakamigahara, Japan.



China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Uzbekistan have all agreed to the new dates.



The men's JAC will be held on July 1-10 in Dhaka, Bangladesh.



Both tournaments double up as qualifiers for the men and women's Junior World Cups.



"August is a good month to host the JAC as I believe my players will be vaccinated against Covid-19 by then.



"It also offers us more time to play international friendly matches," said national women's chief coach Nasihin Nubli.



The Malaysian men are regulars in the Junior World Cup, but the women will be attempting their maiden entry.



Nasihin's team will have to finish top three in the JAC, while coach Wallace Tan's men need to make the semi-finals to qualify.



"We need to play 15 to 20 international friendlies by August to prepare for the tournament. The experience of playing these matches will give us a realistic chance of qualifying for our first women's Junior World Cup."



India, China, Malaysia, Japan and South Korea are expected to battle for the three available Junior World Cup berths in Kakamigahara.



But for now, Nasihin is more concerned about the women's Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) on March 15-April 3.



"The trainees will be involved in the MHL. I will observe the junior players who are eligible for the JAC during the tournament.



"While the MHL clubs will focus on hockey, we, coaches, will monitor the trainees' weight and training to maintain their fitness and shape.



"I will also monitor the progress of the Young Tigress (MHC development team) team. Those who show promise will be absorbed into my squad," he added.



