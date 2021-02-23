



EHL Men’s entrant Atlètic Terrassa produced a remarkable comeback to beat Real Club de Polo 3-2 to keep up their chase near the top of the Spanish Honor Division.





Goals in the last eight minutes from Pau Cunill and Quim Malgosa completed the turnaround, putting a six point gap between them in third place and Polo in fourth with both looking to chase down Club de Campo and Club Egara.



Polo had the best of the early stages and they eventually went in front in the 23rd minute via Marc Miralles from a smart counter-attack move.



Álex Reynè’s goal increased the lead a minute into the second half to make things even harder for the Can Salas hosts but got on the board in the third quarter via Jordi Bonastre.



Cunill then ramped up the pressure with a direct strike from a penalty corner to equalise in the 62nd minute and the game was won with four minutes to go via Malgosa.



Club Egara stayed just ahead of Atlèti with a comfortable 6-1 success against Giner de los Rios. Campo, meanwhile, won 3-1 in Santander thanks to late goals from Jose Basterra and former Wimbledon man John Kinder.



Euro Hockey League media release