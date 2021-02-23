



AH&BC Amsterdam – the EHL FINAL4 hosts – were stunned by a late HDM goal to see them drop off top spot in the women’s Hoofdklasse with Den Bosch returning to the head of the table.





Amsterdam made much of the early running in the Hague with Eva de Goede’s effort cleaned off the line from one of a couple of big chances.



HDM, though, took the lead when Pien van Nes’s strike was half-blocked and while everyone else stopped, Jip Dicke dived in to score a great goal with a diving backhand touch.



Michelle Fillet equalised before half-time with a powerful drag-flick and her side looked more likely to score next but they found HDM goalkeeper Julia Remmerswaal in flying form.



And they were caught in the closing minutes when Tessa Beetsma produced an excellent action, peeling away down the left flank and firing a reverse-stick cross in for Pien van der Heide to touch in for 2-1.



Den Bosch were far too strong for Laren with Lidewij Welten cracking home a first half hat trick in a 7-0 victory. Further goals came from Emmeliene Oonk, Teuntje de Wit, Pien Sanders and Marloes Keetels. That result puts them two points clear of Amsterdam.



SCHC, meanwhile, remain in third place courtesy of an 8-0 win over Victoria which keeps them ahead of HDM. The gap to the sides outside the top four is six points after 10 rounds of action.



Euro Hockey League media release