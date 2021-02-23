



HC Bloemendaal extended their perfect record to 10 wins out of 10 with a 3-2 win over ninth placed Klein Zwisterland.





Tim Swaen’s 11th goal of the season made it 1-0 from a corner but he was denied a second from the penalty spot by an excellent save. KZ took the reprieve to equalise with David Huussen deflecting high into the net in the 30th minute.



But Bloemendaal took control in the second half when Arthur van Doren scored from another penalty stroke and Jasper Brinkman fired in a drag-flick for 3-1. Aki Kaeppeler got one back with 18 minutes to go but the leaders held on for their win, retaining their nine point lead at the top.



HC Rotterdam continue their pursuit with a remarkable 7-0 victory over HGC with Joaquin Menini scoring a hat trick. The result drops HGC to fourth place with Pinoké moving just above them on goal difference thanks to their 6-1 win over Almere.



SV Kampong left it late to beat Hurley 1-0 with Robbert Kemperman stealing the ball in the circle in the 67th minute before shooting home on his backhand. They are now one point outside the playoff places with a game in hand on HGC.



Then there is a six-point gap to sixth place after Den Bosch beat Tilburg 3-1 while AH&BC Amsterdam and Oranje-Rood drew 2-2.



Billy Bakker had given Amsterdam a very early lead and it remained 1-0 all the way to the final three minutes when Thomas Briels and Teun Beins’ net-ripper swapped the lead. But Teun Rohof replied in the final minute to make it a draw.



Euro Hockey League media release