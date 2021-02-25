Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

PHF gives hockey shoes to Punjab U16 team

Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 10:00 | Hits: 5
View Comments

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation presented hockey playing shoes to the Punjab team for winning the Under-16 National Championship held recently at Peshawar.



On the direction of President PHF Brigadier R Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary General Olympian Muhammad Asif Bajwa gave shoes to the team.

Also present on the occasion were Manzoor Junior, Insaf Sports Cultural Wing President Iftikhar Elahi, Secretary Punjab Hockey Association Col Asif Naz Khokhar, and Punjab coach Mujahid Afzal.

The News International

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.