

Belgium will defend title at EuroHockey 2021 PIC: World Sport Pics



Organisers are looking into an ID Wallet app to allow fans to watch this summer’s EuroHockey Championships in Amsterdam.





Title sponsor Rabobank is currently working on a ‘Back 2 Live’ app which would see spectators provide a Covid test result and identity information for a safe Championships.



EuroHockey organisers are currently drawing up several scenarios: the app possibly being used if spectators are allowed, an event with limited fans and a Championship taking place behind closed doors.



Erik Gerritsen, Dutch hockey’s general director, said: “It goes without saying that we have to take into account the current corona measures. But no one knows at the moment what will be possible in June.



“The health of the participants and officials is our top priority, directly followed by our ambition to involve hockey fans in the tournament as much as possible. One way or the other. We’re going to make it a hockey party.”



Holland women and Belgium men will be defending their respective titles when the eight-team event hopefully gets under way between June 4-13 at Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam.



Four automatic qualifying berths for the World Cup will be on offer at the Euros.



Organisers have yet to put tickets on sale but fans can register ahead of any ticket sales.

