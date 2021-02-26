



The Saint Joseph's field hockey team is set for its first action in nearly 16 months as the Hawks head to Drexel on Sunday for the Spring 2021 season opener.





The head coach of the Hawks, Lynn Farquhar, shared her insights into what she's seen thus far out of the three-time defending Atlantic 10 champions as they prepare for a season unlike any other.



Obviously, things are a little different, playing a condensed season in the spring, but what have you done as a staff to try and make things as normal as possible for the team?



LF: There's no such thing as normal in a COVID-19 world, so we addressed it head-on. We are incredibly fortunate to have a talented group of student-athletes who have been unbelievably mature, resilient, and positive with the situation. As a staff we're trying to prepare our young women as best as possible for what life may throw our way. I have never had to be so creative in our training plans or chipped away ice on turf! It has demanded a lot out of our players group and newly named coach, Alyssa Parker. Their attitudes and drive have inspired me to be better as we tackle the moments. Our mission is to stay strong together.



The Hawks graduated a lot of experience after the 2019 season; who do you see making a step forward to help take on the challenge in the spring of 2021?



LF: Our team will take the step forward. We've had some incredibly talented women graduate from Hawk Hill and if you ask any of them, including our All-Americans or Honda Award finalist why or how they took their step forward, I guarantee they'll refer to the team and playing for something greater than self. Jordan Olenginski, Nicholl Fenton, and Cassidy Atchison already stepped up as captains. Their fellow seniors, Emily Peters and Sara Hayes, have the largest hearts and our young team is full of fight and personality. Katy Benton returned crushing all of our fitness standards and Robin Bleekemolen is filling big shoes protecting our house singlehandedly. I'm excited for them.



You've brought in another talented class of newcomers; what do you expect to see out of the newest Hawks?



LF: Our current freshmen have worked hard to get here and will continue to grow. They have the capability to be immediate difference makers.



Do you think the altered scheduling and championship format in the Atlantic 10 will have a major effect on the season? If so, in what way?



LF: We have no idea what the season is going to look like. We do know we're committed to bettering ourselves and will strive as a team to accomplish our goals. Although the fluidity and uncertainty of what each day brings are out of our control, this group has used it as fuel.



What do you think will be the biggest difference-maker as the Hawks pursue another Atlantic 10 title?



LF: Keeping our heads up and feeling 'the power of team' is key. With time together and a place to train, we'll figure it out.



The Hawks visit Drexel at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, and will host Syracuse in their home opener on March 7.



SJU Hawks media release