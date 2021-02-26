Cancelation Due to a COVID-Related Issue Within NU's FH Program







STORRS, Conn. - The University of Connecticut field hockey team's contest against Northeastern, scheduled for Friday, February 26 in Boston, has been canceled due to a COVID-related issue within NU's field hockey program.





UConn is back in action on Sunday, February 28 when the team welcomes Providence to Storrs in the BIG EAST opener for both teams. Game time is set for 12 p.m. at the George J. Sherman Family Sports Complex.



