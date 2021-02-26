

Another weekend of some great college field hockey games! This 29-game weekend (schedule subject to change), will mark the first weekend of contests for Division III.



Friday, February 26, 2021



DI: Michigan vs. Penn State | 10:30 a.m. ET | Postponed



The University of Michigan field hockey team's opening-weekend games against Penn State and Ohio State, scheduled for Friday and Saturday (February 26 and 27) in Virginia Beach, Va., have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. The decision was made by the Michigan Athletic Department in consultation with medical professionals.



The institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify potential rescheduling options later this season.



DI: Old Dominion vs. Villanova | 12:00 p.m. ET | Monarch All-Access



Old Dominion (2-1, 2-0 BIG EAST) will host Villanova (0-2, 0-2 BIG EAST) in Norfolk, Va. for a two-game series on Friday and Saturday.



After falling in their season opener to Virginia Commonwealth in overtime, the Monarchs responded last weekend with two BIG EAST wins over Temple. The first game was decided in a shootout, after ODU went ahead twice in the match before eventually prevailing. The home team needed only 1:55 into the game to tally the first goal of the game off a perfectly teed up penalty corner. ODU held the 1-0 lead for the remainder of the first half and also kept Temple to just one shot on goal. Temple evened the game in the 43rd minute off a penalty corner, but the Monarchs scored 90 seconds later to regain the lead in the fourth quarter. ODU's advantage was short lived as the Owls tied the game 84 seconds later off a penalty corner scramble. The match went through two scoreless overtime periods before the Monarchs came to victory in overtime, 3-2.



ODU goalkeeper Cam MacGillivray was named PlaySafe/NFHCA Division I Defensive Player of the Week after making six saves and allowing only two goals over 140 minutes of action.



The second meeting saw ODU produce the lone goal of the game at the end of the first quarter off a penalty corner rebound. The Monarchs held advantages with 14 total shots, landing six on goal and producing nine penalty corners. The Owls had only three shots, two on target, and three penalty corners.



Villanova is coming off a two loss opening weekend to BIG EAST opponent Liberty, both by defeats of 1-7. Liberty scored in the second minute to take an early 1-0 lead, but Villanova stayed within a one-goal margin until 4 minutes left before halftime. The Flames scored a pair of goals two minutes apart late in the second period and added two more tallies in both the second and third periods for a 7-0 score. Visiting Villanova got one on the scoreboard in the 54th minute.



Similar to the first, the second contest saw Liberty take a commanding 4-0 halftime lead. Villanova got on the board in the third quarter off a redirect. The Wildcats did a better job of gaining possessions and creating offensive opportunities than the previous game. After not taking a penalty corner in the opening game, Villanova was awarded its first of the season just one-minute into the game.



The last time the Monarchs and Wildcats met was in November 2019, where ODU won 6-0. Of their eight total career meetings, ODU has won six.



DI: Indiana vs. Rutgers | 12:00 p.m. ET | BTN+($)



Indiana and Rutgers will open the neutral site Big Ten weekend games at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex in Virginia Beach, Va., that will run these next two weekends.



This game will be both team's season openers. Indiana finished the fall 2019 season 5-12 and Rutgers was 10-8, tying a program best with four Big Ten wins.



In their last nine meetings, Rutgers is 7-2, winning the last one in October 2019, 3-2.



DI: New Hampshire vs. Massachusetts | 1:00 p.m. ET



New Hampshire will welcome Massachusetts to Durham, N.H. for a season opening out-of-conference match-up.



The Wildcats were supposed to start the 2020v2 season by playing Connecticut on February 21, but the game was canceled. In the fall 2019, New Hampshire went 8-10, falling in the America East Quarterfinals.



This game will be Massachusetts' season opener. The Minutewomen went 10-10 in 2019, making it to the Atlantic 10 Semifinals before falling to Richmond.



New Hampshire holds the overall wins advantage 7-2, winning their last meeting 2-1 in October 2019.



DI: Drexel vs. Saint Joseph's | 2:00 p.m. ET | DragonsTV



After having both their season openers postponed or canceled, Drexel will host Saint Joseph's on Friday.



Drexel was supposed to play Hofstra last Friday in New York, but the game was postponed. The Dragons went 4-14 in 2019.



Saint Joseph's was supposed to play Connecticut last Friday, but the game was canceled. In the fall 2019, the Hawks went 17-4, advancing to the first round of the NCAA Tournament before falling to Maryland. That year, they won their fourth consecutive Atlantic 10 regular season title and third consecutive Atlantic 10 tournament crown, being the first team in Saint Joseph's history to win three consecutive Atlantic 10 championships.



They have split the last ten games at 5-5, with Saint Joseph's winning the most recent meeting 4-1 in September 2019.



DI: Maryland vs. Michigan State | 2:30 p.m. ET



Maryland and Michigan State are the second game of the neutral site Big Ten weekend at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex in Virginia Beach, Va., that will run these next two weekends.



This game will be both team's season openers. The Terrapins finished the fall 2019 season 17-4, falling in the NCAA Second Round in overtime to Virginia. They were 7-1 in Big Ten conference play. The Spartans went 7-11 and 0-8 in Big Ten play.



The last time these teams played was October 2019, with Maryland winning 5-1.



DI: Northeastern vs. Connecticut | 3:00 p.m. ET | Live Stats



Northeastern will host Connecticut (1-0) in Nedham, Mass., for their season opener.



The King Huskies finished 2019, 11-8, and 3-3 in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA). Their season ended in the CAA Championship game to Delaware.



Connecticut's last two games against Saint Joseph's and New Hampshire were both canceled but they did open the season February 13 with a 5-0 win over out-of-conference Hofstra. It also marked the first career win for new head coach Paul Caddy.



Of the last ten meetings, Connecticut holds the 8-2 advantage.



DII: Converse vs. Coker | 5:00 p.m. ET



In Spartanburg, S.C., Converse will host South Atlantic Conference Carolinas opponent Coker on Friday.



Converse fell to Newberry on February 10 in their season opener. The Valkyries were led by Eryn Follett, in her first collegiate game, who registered three shots.



This game will be Coker's season opener. In their all time meeting history, Coker has won all four match-ups.



Saturday, February 27, 2021



DI: Michigan vs. Ohio State | 10:30 a.m. ET



The University of Michigan field hockey team's opening-weekend games against Penn State and Ohio State, scheduled for Friday and Saturday (February 26 and 27) in Virginia Beach, Va., have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. The decision was made by the Michigan Athletic Department in consultation with medical professionals.



The institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify potential rescheduling options later this season.



DI: Davidson vs. Appalachian State | 11:00 a.m. ET | Live Stats



In-state teams, Davidson (0-1) and Appalachian State will play in Davidson, N.C. this Saturday.



Davidson opened the season February 14 against Liberty, and even though they produced a solid performance, the Wildcats fell 3-1. Davidson held the Flames scoreless for a half, shut them out on defensive penalty corners and had a chance to tie it in the final moments before allowing an empty-net goal. After Liberty struck twice in the third quarter, the Wildcats scored with 11 minutes to play on an angled shot from the right side.



This game will be Appalachian State's season opener. The Mountaineers went 11-9 overall 1-5 in the Mid-American Conference in 2019.



The last time these teams played was September 2019, and Appalachian State won 3-0. Since 2007, the teams have played 20 times with the Davidson winning 12.



DI: Indiana vs. Iowa | 11:00 a.m. ET | BTN+($)



Indiana will compete in their second game of the weekend when they meet Iowa in a neutral site Big Ten contest at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex in Virginia Beach, Va.



Iowa is set to play Indiana on Saturday and Penn State on Sunday. The Hawkeyes finished the fall 2019 season 17-5 and 7-1 in the Big Ten, after claiming the regular season Big Ten Title and following up with a Big Ten Tournament Championship.



In their last meeting, Iowa won 6-1.



DI: Temple vs. Liberty | 12:00 p.m. ET | OwlsTV



Temple (1-2, 0-2 BIG EAST) will host Liberty (3-0, 2-0 BIG EAST) in Philadelphia, Pa. for two BIG EAST match-ups, one Saturday and one Sunday.



Temple is coming off a two loss weekend to Old Dominion. The first game was decided in a shootout, after ODU went ahead twice in the match before eventually prevailing. The home team needed only 1:55 into the game to tally the first goal of the game off a perfectly teed up penalty corner. ODU held the 1-0 lead for the remainder of the first half and also kept Temple to just one shot on goal. Temple evened the game in the 43rd minute off a penalty corner, but the Monarchs scored 90 seconds later to regain the lead in the fourth quarter. ODU's advantage was short lived as the Owls tied the game 84 seconds later off a penalty corner scramble. The match went through two scoreless overtime periods before the Monarchs came to victory in overtime, 3-2.



Liberty extended their winning record to 3-0 last weekend after collecting a pair of wins over Villanova. The Flames scored in the second minute to take an early 1-0 lead, added two more goals two minutes apart late in the second period and tallied two more in both the second and third periods for a 7-0 score. Visiting Villanova got one on the scoreboard in the 54th minute.



Similar to the first, the second contest saw Liberty take a commanding 4-0 halftime lead. Villanova got on the board in the third quarter off a redirect. Liberty's Jill Bolton was named PlaySafe/NFHCA Division I Offensive Player of the Week for scoring three goals and assisting on four others for 10 offensive points.



The last time these two teams met was September 2019, where the Flames were victorious 4-0.



DI: Bellarmine vs. Saint Louis | 12:00 p.m. ET | ESPN+



Saint Louis (1-0) will host Bellarmine for an out-of-conference two-game series at the SportPort International in Saint Louis, Mo. on Saturday and Sunday.



This game will be Bellarmine's season opener and Division I debut. While in Division II, the Knights went 10-8 overall in 2019.



Saint Louis opened the season on Tuesday in a cross-division meeting with Lindenwood. Demi Sahuleka recorded a hat trick in her first game as a Billiken, leading Saint Louis to a season-opening 5-0 victory. This was the first time five goals were scored in a game since August 2017, against LIU Brooklyn.



The last time these two teams played was in 2011, where Saint Louis won 1-0.



DI: Northwestern vs. Michigan State | 3:00 p.m. ET | BTN+($)



Michigan State will compete in their second game of the weekend when they meet Northwestern in a neutral site Big Ten contest at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex in Virginia Beach, Va.



Michigan State is set to play Maryland on Saturday and Northwestern on Sunday. The Spartans finished the fall 2019 season 7-11 and 0-8 in the Big Ten.



This game will be Northwestern's season opener. The Wildcats finished last season 14-8, 5-3 in the Big Ten, and made their second trip to the NCAA Tournament in three season.



In their last meeting in September 2019, Northwestern defeated Michigan State 4-1.



DI: Old Dominion vs. Villanova | 4:00 p.m. ET | Monarch All-Access



Sunday, February 27, 2021



DI: Rutgers vs. Ohio State | 10:30 a.m. ET | BTN+($)



Rutgers will compete in their second game of the weekend when they meet Ohio State in a neutral site Big Ten contest at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex in Virginia Beach, Va.



Rutgers will play Indiana on Friday but this will be Ohio State's season opener after their Saturday match against Michigan was postponed.



The Scarlet Knights went 10-8 in 2019, and was 4-4 in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes sat at 9-9, going 3-6 in conference play.



There last meeting in October 2019 was a close 1-0 decided that went to Rutgers.



DI: Iowa vs. Penn State | 11:45 a.m. ET | BTN+($)



Iowa will compete in their second game of the weekend when they meet Penn State in a neutral site Big Ten contest at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex in Virginia Beach, Va.



Iowa will play Indiana on Saturday but this will be Penn State's season opener after their Friday match against Michigan was postponed.



The Hawkeyes finished the fall 2019 season 17-5 and 7-1 in the Big Ten, after claiming the regular season Big Ten Title and following up with a Big Ten Tournament Championship. The Nittany Lions went 8-12, going 4-4 in conference play.



Their last met in November 2019 was a close 1-0 contest that was decided in overtime with Iowa coming out on top.



DI: Connecticut vs. Providence | 12:00 p.m. ET



Connecticut (1-0) will host Providence in Storrs, Conn. on Sunday for their first BIG EAST match-up and second game of the weekend.



Connecticut's last two games against Saint Joseph's and New Hampshire were both canceled but they did open the season February 13 with a 5-0 win over out-of-conference Hofstra. It also marked the first career win for new head coach Paul Caddy.



This game will be Providence's season opener. The Friars finished last season 12-7, going 4-3 in the BIG EAST.



Connecticut has dominated the all-tie meetings with Providence, winning 38 times, losing 8 and tying 3.



DI: Bellarmine vs. Saint Louis | 12:00 p.m. ET



DI: Temple vs. Liberty | 12:00 p.m. ET | OwlsTV



DI: Hofstra vs. Monmouth | 1:00 p.m. ET | HofstraTV



Hofstra (0-2) will welcome Monmouth to Hempstead, N.Y. for an out-of-conference game on Sunday.



Hofstra started the 2020v2 season 0-2 falling to both Temple, 0-1, and Connecticut, 0-5. The Pride's game with Drexel on February 19 was canceled, but they will look to rebound against Monmouth.



This game will be Monmouth's season opener. The Hawks went 14-5 in 2019, and going 5-0 in the America East Conference.



The last meeting in September 2019 saw Monmouth claim the win 6-0



DI: Northeastern vs. Maine | 1:00 p.m. ET | Live Stats



Northeastern will host Maine in Nedham, Mass. in an out-of-conference game on Sunday.



The King Huskies will open up the season Friday against Connecticut. They finished 2019, 11-8, and 3-3 in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA). Their season ended in the CAA Championship game to Delaware.



This game will be Maine's season opener. The Black Bears went 8-10 in 2019, and going 4-1 in the America East Conference.



In their last meeting in September 2019 it was a high scoring contests that ended with Northeastern winning 6-3.



DI: Boston College vs. Massachusetts | 2:00 p.m. ET



Boston College (0-3) will restart the 2020v2 season after competing in just three Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) games in the fall when they host in-state team Massachusetts on Sunday.



The Eagles are 0-3 on the year and saw their fall campaign end with a 0-4 loss to North Carolina in the ACC Tournament.



Massachusetts will play New Hampshire on Friday to open their season. The Minutewomen went 10-10 in 2019, making it to the Atlantic 10 Semifinals before falling to Richmond.



The last time these two teams played was September 2018, where Boston College won 6-1.



DI: Maryland vs. Northwestern | 3:00 p.m. ET | BTN+($)



Maryland and Northwestern will be the third game on Sunday of the neutral site Big Ten weekend at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex in Virginia Beach, Va.



Maryland will play Friday and Northwestern will play Michigan State on Saturday.



The Terrapins finished the fall 2019 season 17-4, falling in the NCAA Second Round in overtime to Virginia. They were 7-1 in Big Ten conference play. The Wildcats finished last season 14-8, 5-3 in the Big Ten, and made their second trip to the NCAA Tournament in three season.



The two teams last played in October 2019 which ended in a thrilling 2-1 double overtime win for Maryland.



Tuesday, March 2, 2021



DIII: Virginia Wesleyan vs. Ferrum | 4:00 p.m. ET



The first Division III game of the 2020v2 season will see Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) teams Virginia Wesleyan and Ferrum play in Virginia Beach, Va. on Tuesday.



Virginia Wesleyan went 5-13 in 2019, and 2-6 in the ODAC. Ferrum was 2-16 overall and went 0-8 in the ODAC.



The last time these teams played was October 2019, where Virginia Wesleyan won 4-0. The Marlins hold the all-time meetings wins record at 7-0.



DII: Coker vs. Queens | 4:00 p.m. ET | Cobra Sports Network



Coker will host Queens (0-1, 0-1 SAC) in Hartsville, S.C. for a South Atlantic Conference (SAC) Carolinas game.



Coker will have their season opener on Friday against Converse. Queens started the season on February 19 against Belmont Abbey, falling 4-2. Trailing 1-0 early, the Royals found the back of net to knot it at 1-1 following a penalty corner. Belmont Abbey used a pair of season-quarter goals to take a 3-1 lead into halftime. Following a scoreless third quarter, Queens pulled within one when a foul within the circle earned them a penalty stroke. The Crusaders added one five minutes later off a deflected to secure the win.



The last time these two teams met was in the 2019 SAC Carolinas Semifinals, where Queens came out on top 4-2.



DII: Newberry vs. Mount Olive | 4:00 p.m. ET | Newberry Sports Network



Newberry (2-0, 2-0 SAC) will welcome Mount Olive (0-2) to Newberry, S.C. for a Tuesday South Atlantic Conference (SAC) Carolinas match-up.



Heading into this game, Newberry sits at 2-0 after defeating Converse and Belmont Abbey. Mount Olive is on the opposite end, being 0-2, falling to Belmont Abbey and Limestone. The Trojans will look to notch their first win of the season while the Wolves are hoping to extend their win streak.



Both teams last meet in October 2019 in a game where Newberry won 6-2.



DII: Limestone vs. Converse | 8:00 p.m. ET | LimestoneTV



To finish off the weekend of South Atlantic Conference (SAC) Carolinas games, Limestone (1-0, 1-0 SAC) and Converse will play in Gaffney, S.C. on Tuesday evening.



Limestone opened the season a week prior, defeating Mount Olive 3-1. The Saints jumped ahead in the second minute of its 2020v2 season-opener and held a steady lead throughout, as the defending SAC Carolinas champions went on to secure the road win.



Converse will play Coker on Friday. The Valkyries fell to Newberry on February 10 in their season opener. They were led by Eryn Follett, in her first collegiate game, who registered three shots.



These teams last played in September 2019 with Limestone tallying a 4-0 victory.



Wednesday, March 3, 2021



DI: New Hampshire vs. Merrimack | 2:00 p.m. ET



New Hampshire will welcome Merrimack to Durham, N.H. for their visitor's season opener on Wednesday.



The Wildcats were supposed to start the 2020v2 season by playing Connecticut on February 21, but the game was canceled. They will play Massachusetts on Friday. In the fall 2019, New Hampshire went 8-10, falling in the America East Quarterfinals.



This game will be Merrimack's season opener. The Warriors went 2-15 in 2019, and went 1-5 in the Northeast Conference.



With the Merrimack transitioning to Division I for the 2019 season, they have never played New Hampshire.



