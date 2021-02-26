By Jugjet Singh





Three Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) players tested positive for Covid-19. - NSTP/File pic



Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) were dealt a big blow in preseason when three of their Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) players tested positive for Covid-19.





And one of the infected three is said to be THT's top gun.



The THT management tested 10 Kuala Lumpur-based players on Tuesday while their state-based players were tested a day later.



The results of the second batch of THT players should be out by today.



After three out of 10 players tested positive, the THT management are awaiting the Covid-19 results of their second group of players before making a statement.



The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) have made it mandatory for all 14 league teams: eight men's and six women's as well as officials, to undergo pre-season testing before they can start training.



THT had planned to start their training on Sunday while a friendly match was arranged for Wednesday next week against Maybank.



Earlier, the MHC got approval from the Sports Ministry for their league teams to start training on Feb 15. But because of strict guidelines, almost all the teams decided to only start training from this Sunday.



The men's MHL is scheduled to start on March 11 while the women's category will begin on March 15.



A swab test is a must for the players before the teams start training. And before they enter into a bio-secure sports bubble on March 10, another test will be conducted by the MHC.



MHC plan to put about 600 players and officials in a designated venue (sports bubble). Accommodation, food and transportation will be provided.



All matches will be held at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, and the estimated cost to host the MHL is expected to be around RM2 million.



No outside contact will be allowed once the players and officials check into the sport bubble. Those who sneak out without permission will be immediately expelled.



The men's teams competing in the MHL are Universiti Kuala Lumpur, Terengganu Hockey Team, Tenaga Nasional, TNB Thunderbolts, Maybank, Universiti Teknologi Mara, Sabah and Nurinsafi Hockey Team.



The women's league will have PKS UniTen, Police Blue Warriors, Mutiara Impian, Sabah, Young Tigress and UniKL Ladies.



New Straits Times