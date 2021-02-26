By Ijaz Chaudhry







Addressing a crowded press conference in Gojra, hockey legend Rasheedul Hasan, a member of gold medal winning teams of Olympics (1984), World Cup (1982),Asian Games, Asia Cup & Junior World Cup, came hard on the Pakistan Hockey Federation's top brass, blaming them for Pakistan hockey's steep decline.





During the tenure of PHF President Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Pakistan's world ranking has slipped down from 10th to 17th. Pakistan has failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.



Khokhar and PHF Secretary General Asif Bajwa have badly damaged the game even at the grassroots level. They indulge in clubs` politics. Only boys from the clubs of PHF`s sycophants and supporters are called in the camps for national senior and junior teams.



As per the PHF constitution, the annual meeting of its congress is supposed to be held every December. But the congress meeting for the 2020 hasn't been called as yet. PHF is also bound to show the annual account statement to the congress members. The account statement for 2020 is still awaited.



I,along with some other hockey stalwarts, met the IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza. We apprised her of the misdoings of the PHF. She fully agreed with us and has reportedly also informed the Prime Minister.



The Senate Standing Committee on Inter Provincial Coordination appointed a subcommittee headed by Senator Walid Iqbal The sub-committee met all the stake holders including former distinguished hockey players, PHF hierarchy and IPC Secretary. In its report, the sub-committee recommended the immediate removal of PHF`s President and Secretary. This recommendation appeared in the media as well.



Rasheedul Hassan wondered what is stopping the Prime Minister, "After all this, the Prime Minister, being the Patron in Chief of the PHF, must take strict decisions based on merit to save Pakistan`s national game".



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info



