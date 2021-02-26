Hockey Australia lauds the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decision to give Brisbane 'preferred host' status for the 2032 Olympic Games.





The IOC announced it would enter into 'Targeted Dialogue' for Brisbane and South East Queensland to host the world’s biggest sporting event.



“Hosting an Olympic Games in Australia again would be amazing for Australian hockey and Australian sport more broadly,” said Hockey Australia CEO Matt Favier.



“The Sydney 2000 Olympics were the pinnacle of a transformative period in Australian sport. The lead up to those Games was an exhilarating time for athletes and the Australian public, so should Brisbane and South East Queensland be awarded hosting rights when the final decision is announced, there is no doubt it would provide a much needed boost to the Australian sporting sector.”



“Australian Olympic Committee President John Coates, CEO Matt Carroll, the respective levels of government and the entire bid team are to be commended for their incredible work in positioning this bid so strongly.”



Hockey Australia media release