



The FIH Hockey Pro League returns to action early in March, with the Netherlands men and women welcoming Germany to Amsterdam’s iconic Wagener Stadium for double headers between two of hockey's greatest rivals.





The women’s and men’s sides will go head-to-head on both Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 March, with the matches being played behind closed doors due to the ongoing COVID-19 global health crisis. As was the case in February’s FIH Hockey Pro League matches that took place in Valencia, Spain, special health and safety requirements will be implemented throughout. However, the TV cameras will be onsite to capture all of the action via the global broadcast.



On both days it will be the women who will be first to take to the field, with the Oranje taking on Die Danas at 14:00 Central European Time (UTC/GMT+1). The Netherlands, coached by Australia legend and two-time FIH Player of the Year Alyson Annan, sit at the top of both the FIH Hockey Pro League standings and the FIH World Rankings. With 23 points from eight matches, the Dutch are six points clear of second placed Argentina, who have played the same number of games, making them heavy favourites to triumph on home soil against the Germans.



Although Germany’s women sit in seventh position, some 17 points behind the league leaders, it is worth noting that they have only been able to play twice since this extended FIH Hockey Pro League season began in January 2020. Those matches came in September’s double-header against Belgium, where Die Danas – who are coached by former Belgium international Xavier Reckinger – recorded 2-0 and 3-1 victories over the Red Panthers in Düsseldorf. With Germany sitting third in the FIH World Rankings and fully aware that they face the Oranje in Pool A of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 later this year, it will be fascinating to see how these fixtures play out.



The men’s matches see a similar dynamic to the women’s games, with the Netherlands holding the upper hand in both the FIH Hockey Pro League standings (NED: 2 | GER: 8) and the FIH World Rankings (NED:3 | GER: 6). However, like the women’s teams, the Netherlands have managed to play far more Pro League matches than their German counterparts, with nine fixtures under their belt compared to the four of Die Honamas. The Oranje claimed two fine victories over Great Britain in October ahead of November’s 4-4 thriller against Belgium, with the Red Lions nicking the bonus point by winning the shoot-out.



Germany’s most recent FIH Hockey Pro League matches were also against Belgium, suffering a heavy 6-1 defeat against the reigning World and European champions in the first meeting before producing a greatly improved performance in the second game, drawing 1-1 and winning the shoot-out to claim the bonus point. The performances against the Red Lions will have provided plenty of learnings for Head Coach Kais Al Saadi, all of which will help his team as they continue preparations for the Olympic Games - where they face Belgium and the Netherlands in Pool A - and June’s EuroHockey Championships, which also take place in the Wagener Stadium.



Due to issues directly associated with the COVID-19 pandemic in relation to the uncertainties and restrictions around European travel, both teams have agreed that the on-field umpires may come from one of the competing nations. The umpiring team for the matches consists of Laurine Delforge (BEL), Coen van Bunge (NED), Céline Martin-Schmets (BEL) and Jonas van’t Hek (NED), with Edna Rutten (NED) being the Match Manager. We are pleased to confirm that the option for video umpire referrals will be available for these fixtures.



Netherlands v Germany (Women)

Where: Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)

Dates: Saturday 6 & Sunday 7 March 2021

Times (CET – GMT / UTC +1): Saturday: 14:00 | Sunday 14:00

Match pages: Match 1 | Match 2



The essentials…

Current FIH World Ranking: Netherlands: 1 | Germany: 3

Current FIH Hockey Pro League position: Netherlands: 1 | Germany: 7

Final standings - FIH Hockey Pro League 2019: Netherlands: 1 | Germany: 3



Head-to-heads in all competitions (since 2013 – 18 matches)

Wins: Netherlands: 16 | Germany: 1 | Draws: 1

Goals scored: Netherlands: 47 | Germany: 11



Team pages (squads & statistics): Netherlands | Germany



Netherlands v Germany (Men)

Where: Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)

Dates: Saturday 6 & Sunday 7 March 2021

Times (CET – GMT / UTC +1): Saturday: 16:30 | Sunday 16:30

Match pages: Match 1 | Match 2



The essentials…

Current FIH World Ranking: Netherlands: 3 | Germany: 6

Current FIH Hockey Pro League position: Netherlands: 2 | Germany: 8

Final standings - FIH Hockey Pro League 2019: Netherlands: 3 | Germany: 6



Head-to-heads in all competitions (since 2013 – 22 matches)

Wins: Netherlands: 11 | Germany: 9 | Draws: 2

Goals scored: Netherlands: 59 | Germany: 40



Team pages (squads & statistics): Netherlands | Germany



Although the fans will not be allowed into the stadium itself, the matches will be available to watch via television or digital streaming thanks to our broadcast partnerships, as well as on the new Watch.Hockey app in every country where a rights holding broadcaster is not showing the matches live.



