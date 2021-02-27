By Jugjet Singh





Faizal Saari



KUALA LUMPUR: After three Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) players tested positive for Covid-19, there are now fears that they may have infected others.





The Tenaga Nasional team for the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL), especially, are on red alert.



That is because Shello Silverius, one of the three infected THT players, was living with several Tenaga Nasional players in a rented house in Kuala Lumpur.



Shello and his two THT teammates, Faizal Saari and Khalid Hamirin, are now quarantined at the MAEPS centre in Serdang. However, they show no symptoms of Covid-19.



There are now fears that the number of Covid positive cases might get bigger with tests being done on players who have been in contact with the infected "THT three".



Faizal and Shello today took to social media to reveal their condition, while asking their close contacts to undergo Covid-19 test.



Faizal wrote on his Facebook page: "I'm Covid-19 positive and those who are my close contacts, as well as have met me in the last two weeks, please undergo a swab test.



"This is a sensitive issue and I hope everybody understands the situation. And Abe (brother) would like to remind everybody to always be cautious and use a mask as well as sanitiser."



Shello, the first player from East Malaysia to be named as captain of the national junior team in 2019, wrote: "Hi, I underwent a swab test at the Titiwangsa government clinic and returned positive.



"I am currently housed at MAEPS quarantine centre in Serdang, and my close contacts for the last two weeks, please go for a swab test as well.



"I am sorry for troubling all of you."



Tenaga Nasional chief coach Nor Saiful Zaini said: "We have done tests on our players who were staying together with Shello, as well as those in close contact with him. The results should be out soon.



"However, none of our players have shown any Covid-19 symptoms. But then, they are young and healthy sports persons,"



All the 14 MHL teams, eight men's and six women's, will undergo another mandatory Covid-19 test before checking into a bio-secure sports bubble venue on March 10.



While three THT players were infected, their other 14 teammates returned negative results following Covid-19 tests.



"THT are relieved that the other 14 players returned negative results, and we can start our national league training soon.



"The three positive players will undergo a 10-day quarantine and once their pink band is removed, they will be able to join the others as well," said THT manager Rafhan Harun.



New Straits Times