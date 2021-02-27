The India eves will play four matches against the European giants



By Samrat Chakraborty







The Indian women's hockey team is currently in Germany as part of their preparations for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.





They will play four matches against the hosts, the first of which will be played on Saturday. This is their second exposure trip in 2021 after they toured Argentina earlier in January where they played seven matches.



Skipper Rani Rampal is excited about the European trip as she wants to plug the chinks in the team's armour before travelling to Tokyo.



"Argentina tour helped us gain confidence, and we are really looking forward to our next assignment. These back-to-back tours in a short span are like golden opportunities for us. We are just months away from the Tokyo Olympics, and these matches against top teams will help us finding loopholes and gain momentum before the Games.



"I would like to thank SAI and Hockey India for making this happen despite tough situations, we are looking forward to making the most out of the tour," she stated.



Germany is currently ranked at number three in the word and it is needless to say that the Indian eves will be up against it against a well-drilled side.



"It is going to be a totally different experience than the Argentina tour. From our skills to fitness level, everything will be tested, and that's what we as a team want. It will be a challenging tour for us, considering we will be playing back-to-back matches, but I feel we are up for any kind of challenges thrown at us.



"To be honest, there's no extra pressure as such. Our priority, for now, is to get into that competitive frame of mind. You know, the experience of playing against a top team like Germany will really add value to our preparations for the Olympic Games," expressed the skipper.



The hockey federation has ensured that the team will be put up in a bio-bubble to minimise risks of the players contracting Coronavirus.



"Bio-bubble isn't a fuss for us anymore. We are now prepared to live under such circumstances because that's the only way in order to keep the action going. When we step on to the field, I don't think it plays in our mind. The only thing which is in our minds right now is the Olympics," concluded the veteran forward who has 118 international goals to her name.



After the match on Saturday, they will once again take the pitch on Sunday. After a day's rest, the team will get back to action on March 2 and 3 to conclude the tour.



