By Jugjet Singh





Nor Saiful Zaini



THE Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) are glad that the pre-season Covid-19 testing conducted by clubs has weeded out the positives ahead of the new Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) season.





The men's MHL starts on March 11, followed by the women's tournament four days later. Both competitions end on April 3.



To date, three Covid-19 positive Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) players — Shello Silverius, Faizal Saari and Khalid Hamirin — are in quarantine for 10 days at the MAEPS Centre in Serdang.



Tenaga Nasional heaved a sigh of relief yesterday as two of Shello's house-mates returned with negative results.



"Our players (Shazril Irwan, Syawal Razak and Amirul Aideed) who were living in a rented house with Shello or had close contact with the other two THT players have all tested negative.



"However, they will still undergo self-quarantine for 10 days as a precautionary measure before checking into camp," said Tenaga Nasional coach Nor Saiful Zaini yesterday.



MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal said: "That was why we insisted on testing players and officials before allowing them to start training.



"It is a precautionary measure to ensure nobody is carrying the virus when they check into the sports-bubble venue (on March 10).



"Another round of testing will be conducted on them three days before the tournament. We will also conduct tests every other week during the tournament," he said.



The sports bubble venue will be finalised tomorrow. It will have security features to keep players in and Covid-19 out.



"We have the venue in mind, and we will finalise it on Monday (tomorrow).



"The venue will house about 600 players and officials. There will be no contact with 'outsiders' on the booked floors.



"It will be a hotel or a residency, likely near the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil. We will be providing transportation to-and-from training sessions and matches," Subahan added,



Food will also be covered by the MHC, who are spending around RM2 million to host the MHL this year.



