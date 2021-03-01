Forward Pia Maertens' double strike put Germany in firm control in its first match against India in the four-match series in Dusseldorf on Saturday.





The Indian team fought hard and tried to make inroads into the German half in the third quarter, but Germany rose to maintain a 5-0 lead. - TWITTER/HOCKEY INDIA



World No. 3 Germany blanked the Indian women's hockey team 5-0 in their first game of the four-match tour in Dusseldorf on Saturday.





Pia Maertens (10', 14'), Lena Micheel (20'), Pauline Heinz (28') and Lisa Altenburg (41') found the back of the net for Germany.



Germany's forward Pia Maertens put her side in the lead with a goal in the 10th minute and then found the back of the net again in the 14th minute. The teams went into the first quarter break with Germany leading 2-0.



In the second quarter, the host continued to put pressure on the Indian defence line and earned a penalty corner in the 17th minute. The Indian side saved it and counter-attacked immediately.



India earned a penalty corner in the very next minute, but the Germans stood tall and saved the visiting team's shot at the goal once again.



Germany rode on the momentum and took a 3-0 lead in the 20th minute when forward Lena Micheel found an opening and converted it brilliantly. Eight minutes later, the host extended its lead to 4-0 after midfielder Pauline Heinz found the back of the net just before half time.



The Indian team fought hard and tried to make inroads into the German half in the third quarter, but Germany fought back and earned a penalty corner in the 40th minute.



However, the host continued to put pressure on India relentlessly and Germany took a 5-0 lead after forward Lisa Altenburg struck a goal in the 41st minute.



At the start of the final quarter, the Indian team showed character and put Germany on the back-foot straightaway.



They earned a penalty corner in the 47th and the 50th minutes, but the German defence line stood tall and thwarted India's attempts.



The Indian team will take on Germany in its second match on Sunday.



