s2h Team





Photo: Courtesy Hockey India



Germany outplayed India in the first of four women’s matches in Dusseldorf on Saturday. The World No. 3 team justified the superiority in ranking with a comprehensive 5-0 win over the touring No.9s. Pia Maertens (10’, 14’), Lena Micheel (20’), Pauline Heinz (28’) and Lisa Altenburg (41’) were on target for the hosts.





The start, however, belied the one-sided nature of the scoreboard with India forcing a penalty corner in the second minute.



Unexpected start for the visitors India in Germany



The German defence, however, proved equal to the challenge and grabbed the initiative, putting pressure on the Indian citadel. Germany were adept at moving into promising positions that yielded several opportunities to score and, inevitably, took the lead when Maertens scored with 10 minutes gone. The lively forward added another just four minutes later to build a commanding 2-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.



German pressure continued on resumption. A penalty corner ensued in the 17th minute but India thwarted the attempt and switched action to the other end of the pitch to force a set-piece of their own.



It proved futile, however, and Germany had the tourists in a daze with a third goal with 20 minutes having elapsed. Micheel exploited an opening and finished brilliantly. It was 4-0 eight minutes later and the match seemingly over as a contest. This time it was midfielder Pauline Heinz who struck on the dot of halftime.



To their credit, India endeavoured to make a fight out of it and forays by Rani Rampal’s girls in the third quarter held hope of a consolation goal but it were the hosts who forced a penalty corner in the 40th minute. India courageously warded off danger but there was no denying Germany a fifth goal – forward Altenburg scoring four minutes from the third-quarter break.



India, however, showed character despite the devastating score and forced penalty corners in the 47th and 50th minutes but the German defence proved rock solid.



WHAT NEXT?



The teams meet again on Sunday, 28 February 2021 at 1630 hrs IST.



Stick2Hockey.com