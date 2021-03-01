Zech Lamber





Penn State and Iowa players watch the ball go wide of the Iowa goal during the field hockey game at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. The no. 6 Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions 4-1. Jonah Rosen



Penn State finally retook the field for the first time in 476 days on Sunday in Virginia Beach, Virginia, against Iowa in a neutral-site matchup.





It was a bittersweet day for the blue and white, however, as it fell to the Hawkeyes 1-0 in the opening contest of the 2021 spring season.



The Nittany Lions controlled the tempo for much of the first half, but the Hawkeyes took over in the second half and eventually buried the lone goal of the game in the fourth quarter.



Iowa senior Ellie Holley was the only goal-scorer of the game for either side.



Coach Char Morett-Curtiss’ squad will have a chance to right the ship Friday against Northwestern.



Here are the biggest storylines from Penn State’s opening loss.



Not converting on opportunities



Penn State spent a lot of the first half in the attacking zone, but struggled to find the back of the cage.



The Nittany Lions could not crack the Iowa defense when they had the chance, allowing the Hawkeyes to stay in the game despite Penn State controlling the pace.



Penn State also had multiple short corner chances that it failed to turn into points.



While some of the struggles can be attributed to this being the season opener, the Iowa defense proved to be tough throughout a majority of the game.



The Hawkeyes blocked a lot of the Penn State chances in the first half, stymying every opportunity the Nittany Lions got.

Slow start



The Nittany Lions hadn’t played a game since 2019, so there would undoubtedly be rust.



That rust reared its ugly head early on, as Penn State was held scoreless through all 60 minutes of play.



Morett-Curtiss’ team did play well on the defensive end, showing a lot of effort and hustle in its return to action.



Penn State also had trouble spending time in its attacking 25 in the first quarter, but did a much better job of that in the second frame.



Late-game heroics for the Hawkeyes



In a low-scoring affair, a late-game goal was the deciding factor.



After three scoreless quarters, Holley stepped up for her team and buried the go-ahead — and eventual game-winning — goal about halfway through the fourth quarter.



For Holley, her first goal of the season could not have come at a better time for Iowa, as it was all the team needed to secure its second win of the young campaign.



Daily Collegian