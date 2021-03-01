Amelie Wortmann scored the only goal of the match for Germany. The Indian eves haven’t won a single game in their last nine outings.



The Indian women’s hockey team lost 1-0 to Germany in Dusseldorf in the second match of their tour on Sunday.





The Indian eves had also lost the first game by a five-goal margin on Saturday. The latest result means that they have not tasted victory in nine matches, extending to the Argentina tour last month.



In contrast to the first match, it was a subdued first quarter this time as both teams’ attacks did not come to fruition.



The deadlock was only broken in the 24th minute by midfielder Amelie Wortmann to give Germany a 1-0 lead six minutes before half-time.



The Indian hockey team responded well, earning a penalty corner soon after but the German defence held firm to maintain their slender lead going into the second half.



A penalty corner to Germany was the only attack of the third quarter but stand-in goalkeeper Rajani made the save to keep India in the game. The India custodian saved another penalty corner in the fourth quarter, making it three penalty corner saves for the day.



The Indian women’s hockey team though was unable to build on its goalkeeper’s inspired show as the attacks petered out early. India were unable to find the equaliser before the whistle blew.



The Indian eves now have a day’s rest before they take on the hosts in their third tour match on Tuesday.



Olympic Channel