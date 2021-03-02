TeachAids, Brain Injury Association of America and the National Council of Youth Sports Unite with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s National Governing Bodies to Launch the CrashCourse Concussion Story Wall



Fairfax, Virginia – Every March, the Brain Injury Association of America (BIAA) leads the nation in recognizing Brain Injury Awareness Month, a time to acknowledge and support the millions of Americans affected by brain injury. The theme for this year’s awareness campaign is “More Than My Brain Injury”. In recognition of this national campaign, the CrashCourse Concussion Story Wall is proudly presented by TeachAids and BIAA, and the National Council of Youth Sports (NCYS), in collaboration with the VA Palo Alto Health Care System, Stanford Program on International and Cross-Cultural Education and 19 of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s National Governing Bodies (NGB). These NGBs include: USA Archery, USA Artistic Swimming, USA Baseball, USA Bobsled & Skeleton, USA Cycling, USA Diving, USA Fencing, USA Field Hockey, USA Football, USA Gymnastics, USA Hockey, USA Karate, US Lacrosse, US Ski & Snowboard, US Soccer, US Speedskating, USA Taekwondo, USA Triathlon and USA Wrestling.





This groundbreaking product features an interactive database of 700 individual’s stories relating to how an injury occurred, the symptoms experienced, and personal suggestions from those who have been injured by a concussion (also known as a mild traumatic brain injury). It is intended as a comprehensive resource to help develop an understanding of the injury and appreciation for the whole person for the many who are impacted (athletes, parents, coaches, officials, teachers and military veterans).



“The CrashCourse Concussion Story Wall is a culmination of more than two years of research and development and thousands of hours of volunteer support,” says Dr. Piya Sorcar, founder & chief executive officer of TeachAids. “We are excited to launch this in partnership with such renowned and respected organizations as BIAA, NCYS, Palo Alto VA, SPICE and in collaboration with the support of USOPC’s National Governing Bodies.



An additional highlight of the Concussion Story Wall is a panel of 14 of the world’s leading medical experts addressing specific aspects of concussions related to symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, recovery and beyond. Individuals in need of further information, resources, and support after a brain injury may speak with an expert by contacting BIAA’s National Brain Injury Information Center (NBIIC) 1-800-444-6443.



“We are proud to launch the Concussion Story Wall with our valued partner TeachAids – especially in conjunction with Brain Injury Awareness Month,” offered Susan H. Connors, BIAA’s president and chief executive officer. “In addition to supporting those who have been injured and their loved ones, this resource will help raise awareness and be especially valuable for medical professionals in their interactions with their patients.”



The National Council of Youth Sports will make the CrashCourse Concussion Story Wall available to its membership which serves 60 million boys and girls across organized youth sports programs.



“NCYS is committed to promoting practices that help young people to play so they can thrive physically, socially and emotionally,” says Wayne B. Moss, executive director of NCYS. “Our vision aligns perfectly with the CrashCourse education products by TeachAids. We are excited to arm our members with these state-of-the-art interactive tools.”



The CrashCourse Concussion Story Wall is available at no cost starting today.



