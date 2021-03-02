



Field Hockey Canada (FHC) is the national sport governing body responsible for the development, growth and promotion of field hockey in Canada. Among its responsibilities and in collaboration with a variety of partners, FHC selects, prepares and promotes Canada’s teams towards the goal of delivering sustained podium performances in international competitions including FIH World League, Continental Championships, World Championships, and major multi-sport games.





Reporting to the High-Performance Director, the National Team Operations Manager provides support to the entire Field Hockey Canada high performance team, inclusive men, women and junior national teams. They do so by taking charge of the many administrative tasks required to ensure the success of FHC’s HP program. This is a dynamic role, with few days looking the same. As such, it will demand a resourceful, meticulous approach and comfort at successfully delivering to multiple priorities and tight timelines. The successful candidate will have hands-on experience in the field of high performance sports administration.



Primary Responsibilities



ADMINISTRATION

Provide administrative support to all aspects of the HP portfolio.

Key contact for Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport.

Provide support with all logistical elements of the portfolio, including travel and accommodation, insurance, domestic turf rentals and Visa requirements.

Collaborate with FHC’s designated clothing vendor to ensure national teams are outfitted.

Liaise with the Canadian Olympic Committee regarding certain prepatory tasks for Olympic and Pan Am Games.

Aid in the internal administration of insurance claims.

Provide administrative support for team nominations & all COC communications to athletes/support staff regarding Games planning/execution.

Coordinate and liaise with National Team Head Coaches, Assistant Coaches, IST Lead and all other Field Hockey Canada staff as necessary to ensure efficient communication, budget management, scheduling, documentation and resource sharing;

Coordinate and liaise with service providers (insurance, Athletes Can, Game Plan, Canadian Sports Institute etc) to ensure efficient communication, documentation and compliance;

Coordinate and liaise with athletes including communication, documentation, scheduling, personal data updates and compliance;

Responsible for preparing and submitting lists for , and for ensuring all payments are up to date across the National teams and Next Gen programs.

Responsbile for submitting invoices

Prepare invoice lists for HP related programming, lead the collection and coding of invoices.

Book training pitches, facilities, meeting rooms;

In consultation with the Head Coaches and HPD, order, maintain, track inventory, replace and repair training and competition equipment; balls, cones, bags, bibs etc;

In consultation with the HPD, order, maintain, track inventory, decorate (ensure compliance with IOC, FIH, COC and CWG specifications), clothing for both training and competition including uniforms, training clothing, travel clothing and staff clothing;

In consultation with the Head Coaches and HPD order, maintain, track inventory, replace and repair tour/project equipment, printer, projector, radios, bags, snacks, stationary, banners, pins, pennants, flags etc.

Track player / staff / supporter recognition.

TOUR MANAGEMENT

Act as tour manager at identified training camps if necessary

Liaise with tour manager if not acting as tour manager;

Liaise with local organizing committee and international governing body.

Oversee travel logistics (all flight/transport/hotel, meals);

Communicate tour itineraries to staff and teams.

In consultation with the HPD manage tour budgets.

Organize all tour documentation (visas, security, vaccinations, insurance, travel, accreditation, code of conduct forms etc),

WORKING CONDITIONS

A combination of on field and office work is required. Currently, office work can be done from home due to the limitations imposed by COVID-19

Travel is required. Safe travel deemed necessary to occur during 2021 will occur during the COVID-19 pandemic to areas and events that have been approved and are low risk for athletes and staff

Required to work irregular hours and on occasion, be on-call for emergencies for time sensitive and priority issues

Experience and Qualifications



The ideal candidate will have experience in high performance sport, and possess strong administrative, communication and relationship management skills. The ideal attributes and qualifications the candidate should posses include:

Between 1-3 years progressive experience in sport

Forward focused and positive team orientation with the ability to effectively manage rapidly changing environments under pressure.

A strong understanding of high performance sport

Post-secondary degree required: related to sport science and/or sport management is an asset

Competent working with Word, Excel, Outlook and Windows

Experience in developing budgets a strong asset

Ability to work with limited supervision

Flexibility to manage competing priorities and timelines

Strong leadership abilities

Strong people and program management skills

Demonstrated critical thinking related to program planning and evaluation

Bilingualism an asset

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

This position is supported by Sport Canada funding

This position will be based in Vancouver, British Columbia

Start Date: April 1st, 2021

The successful candidate will be required to provide a criminal reference check and complete safe sport training

Salary commensurate with experience, benefits package included

To apply, please send your covering letter and resume to Adam Janssen at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by March 14th, 5:00pm PST.



