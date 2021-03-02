Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Northwestern and Rutgers Earn Weekly Field Hockey Honors

Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 10:00 | Hits: 14
Peyton Halsey

Wildcats’ Halsey and Zimmer and Scarlet Knights’ Glatz claim weekly awards



Offensive Player of the Week
Peyton Halsey, Northwestern
M – So. – Reading, Pa. – Exeter Township
• Registered a Big Ten leading six points to help the Wildcats go 2-0 during the opening weekend of the season
• Netted two goals against Michigan State to open the season, recording her first multi-goal game
• Scored the eventual game-winning goal in the second half for the 2-1 win against Maryland
• Earns her first career Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honor
• Last Northwestern Offensive Player of the Week: Bente Baekers (Sept. 23, 2019)
 
Defensive Player of the Week
Gianna Glatz, Rutgers
GK – Sr. – Medford, N.J., – Shawnee
• Backstopped the Scarlet Knights to a 2-0 opening weekend against Indiana and Ohio State
• Recorded a 0.79 goals-against average and .833 save percentage over the weekend
• Earned a shutout win against Indiana (3-0) and only allowed one goal in the overtime victory against Ohio State (2-1)
• Claims her fifth career Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week award and first of the season
• Last Rutgers Defensive Player of the Week: Gianna Glatz (Sept. 23, 2019)
 
Freshman of the Week
Maddie Zimmer, Northwestern
M – Hershey, Pa. – Hershey High School
• Scored in her collegiate debut, giving Northwestern a 3-1 lead in a victory against Michigan State
• Finished with five shots on goal against the Spartans
• Recorded a shot in the 2-1 win against Maryland  
• Earns her first Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor
• Last Northwestern Freshman of the Week: Bente Baekers (Oct. 14, 2019)

2020-21 Big Ten Field Hockey Players of the Week
March 1
O: Peyton Halsey, So., NU
D: Gianna Glatz, Sr., RU
F: Maddie Zimmer, NU          

B1G 10 Conference

