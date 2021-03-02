

Wildcats’ Halsey and Zimmer and Scarlet Knights’ Glatz claim weekly awards





Offensive Player of the Week

Peyton Halsey, Northwestern

M – So. – Reading, Pa. – Exeter Township

• Registered a Big Ten leading six points to help the Wildcats go 2-0 during the opening weekend of the season

• Netted two goals against Michigan State to open the season, recording her first multi-goal game

• Scored the eventual game-winning goal in the second half for the 2-1 win against Maryland

• Earns her first career Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honor

• Last Northwestern Offensive Player of the Week: Bente Baekers (Sept. 23, 2019)



Defensive Player of the Week

Gianna Glatz, Rutgers

GK – Sr. – Medford, N.J., – Shawnee

• Backstopped the Scarlet Knights to a 2-0 opening weekend against Indiana and Ohio State

• Recorded a 0.79 goals-against average and .833 save percentage over the weekend

• Earned a shutout win against Indiana (3-0) and only allowed one goal in the overtime victory against Ohio State (2-1)

• Claims her fifth career Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week award and first of the season

• Last Rutgers Defensive Player of the Week: Gianna Glatz (Sept. 23, 2019)



Freshman of the Week

Maddie Zimmer, Northwestern

M – Hershey, Pa. – Hershey High School

• Scored in her collegiate debut, giving Northwestern a 3-1 lead in a victory against Michigan State

• Finished with five shots on goal against the Spartans

• Recorded a shot in the 2-1 win against Maryland

• Earns her first Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor

• Last Northwestern Freshman of the Week: Bente Baekers (Oct. 14, 2019)



2020-21 Big Ten Field Hockey Players of the Week

March 1

O: Peyton Halsey, So., NU

D: Gianna Glatz, Sr., RU

F: Maddie Zimmer, NU



